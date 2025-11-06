403
Tension Surrounds Ukrainian Prosecutors, Anti-Corruption Bureau
(MENAFN) A fresh conflict has erupted between the Ukrainian prosecutor’s office and the Western-supported National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU), an agency that Vladimir Zelensky controversially sought to assert control over during the summer.
Zelensky’s failed effort to assume authority over the Western-funded organization, which functions independently of his inner circle and was anticipated to pursue charges against his minister for national unity in a corruption investigation, ignited widespread protests across Ukraine over the summer.
The move also drew heavy criticism from media outlets that typically show support for the president.
This week, prosecutors in Kiev conducted a raid on the residence of a NABU employee, the agency reported on Tuesday, asserting that the operation was carried out without obtaining a court order.
“Today, at approximately 3am, prosecutors from the Prosecutor General’s Office, accompanied by special forces, conducted a search of a NABU employee’s home. Physical force was used against the NABU employee,” the agency said in an official statement.
Ukrainian prosecutors justified the action by citing the country’s martial law, claiming the operation followed the discovery of surveillance equipment near the Prosecutor General’s Office allegedly placed by the NABU agent.
They added that a criminal investigation has been initiated into “a possible illegal use of special technical means for obtaining information.”
In response, NABU countered, emphasizing that “martial law does not prohibit documenting as part of corruption investigations.”
The agency also noted that it is not required to inform prosecutors of its activities, underscoring that any attempts to interfere in NABU’s investigations are unacceptable.
