Supreme Court Ruling Sparks Skepticism, Cutting Trump's Odds Below 30%

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Recent shifts in prediction market sentiment suggest growing skepticism among traders about the U.S. Supreme Court's inclination to uphold President Trump 's broad authority to impose tariffs using emergency powers. As legal arguments unfold, markets are adjusting their probabilities, reflecting concerns over possible limits to presidential authority that could significantly influence future U.S. trade policy and the crypto market's response to political developments.



Prediction markets show a significant decline in confidence that the Supreme Court will side with Trump on tariff powers.

Both traditional and blockchain-based platforms anticipate a potential restriction on presidential tariff authority.

The latest market movements mirror ongoing legal debates and judicial skepticism regarding executive trade powers. Volume in crypto prediction markets over $1.3 million, indicating early signals of political and legal sentiment.

Prediction markets, including regulated exchanges like Kalshi and blockchain-driven platforms such as Polymarket, are signaling a sharp drop in confidence regarding President Donald Trump's ability to unilaterally impose tariffs through emergency powers. On Thursday, traders on Kalshi assigned only a 29% chance that the Supreme Court would favor Trump, a 28-point decline within a day. Meanwhile, Polymarket's odds fell to 25%, highlighting a similar shift in sentiment among crypto-native traders.

The combined trading volume across these platforms exceeded $1.3 million, illustrating how prediction markets serve as early indicators of political and judicial risk sentiment linked to crypto markets. The divergence in market behavior coincides with heightened volatility since the Supreme Court agreed to review the case in September, notably on Wednesday when market declines reached their largest single-day drop since inception.

The prevailing market sentiment suggests that the Court is increasingly expected to limit the scope of the president's authority to invoke tariffs under the 1977 International Emergency Economic Powers Act. A decision diminishing this power could reconfigure the approach of future U.S. administrations towards fiscal leverage and trade diplomacy. The alignment across traditional and decentralized markets underscores a convergence in how traders interpret political and legal risks through both fiat and blockchain platforms.

Markets bet against Trump on Kalshi. Source: Kalshi

Traders foresee limits to Trump's tariff authority

The decline in prediction market odds follows reports that several conservative justices expressed skepticism about Trump's claim to independently impose broad import duties. During Wednesday's oral arguments, the Supreme Court examined whether the president can rely on the 1977 law to unilateral tariff impositions without congressional approval.

An Associated Press analysis noted concerns even among Trump appointees about the separation of powers and concentrated fiscal authority. Chief Justice John Roberts, Justice Neil Gorsuch, and Justice Amy Coney Barrett questioned the scope of the executive's powers under the law, with Barrett criticizing the targeting of specific countries and Roberts emphasizing that tariffs are fundamentally congressional taxes. Gorsuch cautioned that expansive executive authority could lead to unchecked presidential power expansion.

Trump's trade policies have historically impacted cryptocurrency markets, with tariffs sparking inflation fears and prompting Bitcoin (BTC ) to act as a hedge against fiscal instability. However, periods of uncertainty have also triggered risk-off behavior, causing short-term sell-offs as traders rotate into safer assets amidst economic concerns.

