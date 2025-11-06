Ukraine Plans To Resume Geological Exploration Next Year

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Deputy Minister of Economy, Environment, and Agriculture of Ukraine, Yegor Perelygin, reported this in a comment to Ukrinform.

“I can't even say when Ukraine last conducted geological exploration funded from the state budget - definitely more than ten years ago. But next year, we are bringing geological exploration back under a budget program. We are engaging partners in this process - the Americans, Germans, Canadians, and the British are very interested,” Perelygin said.

He noted that even now, despite active hostilities, it is possible to start with ore occurrences known since Soviet times in order not to waste time.

“We understand that we cannot, for example, fly with a LIDAR radar. But we have hundreds of locations of already known ore occurrences. We can go there with drilling equipment and rigs and start working. Once the war is over, there will be LIDAR scanning, GIS, and other technologies. But time must not be wasted - we need to begin. The main thing is to take the first step,” the Deputy Minister emphasized.

As reported, the Cabinet of Ministers approved the procedure for implementing agreements on the establishment of the United States-Ukraine Reconstruction Investment Fund which paves the way for active investment engagement.

The document defines the operational algorithm for investors, the rules of interaction between businesses, state institutions, and American partners, as well as the conditions for implementing projects in the fields of subsoil use, infrastructure, energy, and high technology.

