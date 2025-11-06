Labor Minister Stresses Role Of Smes In Youth Employment

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Zarqa, Nov. 6 (Petra) – Minister of Labor Khaled Bakkar emphasized the pivotal role of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in generating employment opportunities for youth across the Kingdom's governorates and districts.This came during his inauguration of an electric vehicle (EV) charging station, along with the graduation ceremony of 16 young women who completed a sewing and tailoring course organized by the al-Hashimiyah Ladies Association for Social Development.Bakkar underlined the contribution of cooperative societies to empowering local communities through training and skills development programs aimed at enhancing employability.He noted the ministry's success in implementing the Royal Initiative for establishing production branches, now numbering 34 nationwide, which provide around 10,000 jobs, most of them for women, and serve as a model for localized development and job creation in rural areas.Bakkar stressed the need for self-reliance in equipping youth with market-driven skills to reduce unemployment, particularly among women, highlighting the Vocational Training Corporation's role in providing specialized training. He added that the ministry continues to promote Jordanian talent globally through cooperation with Germany and Italy to secure job opportunities for Jordanian youth.He also urged young people to take advantage of financing programs offered by the Development and Employment Fund and the Ministry's Vocational and Technical Training Fund to support SMEs.