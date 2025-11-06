Global Natural Food Colors And Flavors Market To Reach $9.86 Billion At A Steady 9.3% CAGR By 2029

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- How Large Will The Natural Food Colors And Flavors Market Be By 2025?In the last few years, the natural food colors and flavors market size has seen robust growth. The market is projected to expand from $6.52 billion in 2024 to $6.9 billion in 2025, marking a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.9%. The historic period's growth is attributable to increased consumer health consciousness, changes in regulations, expansion of the food and beverage sector and food allergies.

The natural food colors and flavors market is projected to experience significant expansion in the upcoming years, reaching a value of $9.86 billion by 2029, with a compound annual growth rate of 9.3%. Factors influencing this growth during the predicted timeframe include an increased interest in plant-based products and clean meat and dairy substitutes, a surge in demand for organic foods and clean snacks, and a reduction in sugar products. Key trends within the forecast period include advances in technology, clean-label certification initiatives, sustainability concerns, the evolution of natural food colors, and the introduction of nutraceuticals.

What Are The Major Driving Forces Influencing The Natural Food Colors And Flavors Market Landscape?

The escalating worries about health risks associated with synthetic food colors and flavors have catalyzed the growth of the natural food colors and flavors industry. Synthetic ones are chemical compounds that are derived from substances like petroleum, crude oil, or coal-tar derivatives, and they can lead to health issues such as hypertension, DNA changes, obesity, fertility issues, and many more. For example, Auramine, a commonly used food color, is known for stunting growth and causing liver and kidney damage. Another yellow food color, Lead chromate, can cause health issues like anemia, abdominal discomfort, high blood pressure, and neurological problems. A study published by the Brazilian Journal of Biology revealed that after being fed with 2ml of chocolate flavoring and 5ml of strawberry flavoring per kilo, a group of mice died on the 6th day due to harm on genes and cells. Consequently, the growing health hazards linked to synthetic color consumption have sparked concern among consumers and this has subsequently propelled the growth of the natural food colors and flavors market.

Who Are The Top Players In The Natural Food Colors And Flavors Market?

Major players in the Natural Food Colors And Flavors include:

. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company

. CHR. Hansen Holding A/S

. Kerry Group plc

. San-Ei Gen F.F.I. Inc.

. Symrise AG

. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc.

. Sensient Technologies Corporation

. Givaudan SA

. FMC Corporation

. GNT International B.V.

What Are Some Emerging Trends In The Natural Food Colors And Flavors Market?

An emerging trend within the world of natural food colors and flavors is an increased focus on manufacturing these products in line with the tastes and preferences of local consumers. This practice of localization not only bolsters demand for distinct natural food coloring agents in each region, but it also curtails shipping costs by reducing fuel consumption typically involved with long-distance transport of products. A case in point is Archer Daniels Midland (ADM), a multinational food processing and commodities trading corporation from the U.S., which operates a production facility in India that caters to the Indian customers' preference for mint flavor. The facility acquires raw materials from local farmers and then produces natural mint along with other flavors. This localization strategy further aids economic growth as it strengthens local manufacturers, generates employment and even encourages spending.

Market Share And Forecast By Segment In The Global Natural Food Colors And Flavors Market

The natural food colors and flavorsmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Color Type: Caramel, Carotenoids, Anthocyanins, Curcumin, Annatto, Copper Chlorophyllin, Capsanthin, Other Color Types

2) By Flavor Type: Natural Extracts, Aroma Chemicals, Essential Oils, Other Flavor Types

3) By Form: Liquid And Gel, Dry

4) By Application: Beverages, Bakery, Confectionery, Dairy And Frozen, Meat Products, Other Applications

Subsegments:

1) By Caramel: Caramel Color Type I (Plain Caramel), Caramel Color Type II (Caustic Sulfite Caramel), Caramel Color Type III (Ammonia Caramel), Caramel Color Type IV (Sulfite Caramel)

2) By Carotenoids: Beta-Carotene, Lutein, Zeaxanthin, Astaxanthin

3) By Anthocyanins: Red Cabbage Extract, Black Carrot Extract, Elderberry Extract, Berry Extracts

4) By Curcumin: Turmeric Extract, Curcumin Powder, Curcumin Micelles

5) By Annatto: Annatto Seed Extract, Bixin, Norbixin

6) By Copper Chlorophyllin: Liquid Chlorophyllin, Powdered Chlorophyllin

7) By Capsanthin: Red Pepper Extract, Paprika Extract

8) By Other Color Types: Spirulina Extract, Beetroot Powder, Hibiscus Extract, Moringa Powder

Natural Food Colors And Flavors Market Regional Insights

In 2024, Europe led the market for natural food colors and flavors. It's anticipated that the rapid growth of this market will persist in the Asia-Pacific region within the projected period. The regions examined in the market report encompass Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

