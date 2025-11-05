Standard Bank To Launch Representative Office In Egypt On 12 November

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Standard Bank Group, Africa's largest financial institution by assets, announced that it will officially launch its Representative Office in Egypt on 12 November 2025, marking a significant milestone in the Group's strategy to deepen its engagement across North Africa and enhance Africa's economic integration.

The launch of the Cairo office underscores Standard Bank's long-term commitment to expanding cross-border trade and investment flows within the continent, particularly between Egypt, the Gulf region, and Sub-Saharan Africa.

Headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa, and led by Group CEO Sim Tshabalala, Standard Bank Group operates in 21 African countries, four major global financial centres-Dubai, New York, Beijing, and London-and two offshore hubs in the Isle of Man and Jersey. The Group is listed on both the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE: SBK) and the Namibian Stock Exchange (NSX: SNB).

Standard Bank's regional strategy has been anchored by its 20-year presence at the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC). The new office in Egypt will complement that footprint, positioning the bank to capitalise on the growing trade and investment flows between the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) states and Sub-Saharan Africa, while providing enhanced support to corporate and institutional clients active in these markets.

In a statement, the Group said its strategic positioning-linking Africa to select emerging markets and global pools of capital-creates strong opportunities for growth, supported by a diversified business model spanning retail, corporate, and investment banking.

As of 30 June 2025, Standard Bank Group reported total assets of $191.8bn, serving 19.2 million clients, with a workforce exceeding 50,000 employees (including Liberty) and more than 1,180 points of representation and 5,400 ATMs across Africa.

The Group's largest shareholder is the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC), the world's largest bank, which holds a 19.7% stake. The two institutions maintain a strategic partnership aimed at facilitating trade and deal flow between Africa, China, and other key emerging markets.

Founded 163 years ago in South Africa, Standard Bank began expanding beyond the southern region in the early 1990s. In 1992, the Group acquired the operations of ANZ Grindlays Bank in eight African countries-Zimbabwe, Zambia, Kenya, Botswana, Uganda, Nigeria, Ghana, and the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

These operations were rebranded as Stanbic Bank, a name derived from Standard Bank Investment Corporation, to distinguish the brand from its former shareholder and current competitor, Standard Chartered Bank.

Today, Standard Bank continues to play a leading role in driving Africa's economic connectivity, leveraging its strong capital base, deep local expertise, and global partnerships to link African markets with international investors.

The opening of the Cairo Representative Office is expected to strengthen that mission, reinforcing Egypt's growing role as a strategic hub for African and regional financial cooperation.