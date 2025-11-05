Egypt's FM Meets Algerian President To Discuss Gaza Reconstruction, Libya Crisis

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty met with Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune in Algiers on Wednesday, where he delivered a written message from his counterpart, President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi.

During the meeting, Abdelatty reviewed the outcomes of the Sharm El-Sheikh Peace Summit and the historic agreement to end the war in the Gaza Strip. He stressed the importance of building on this achievement to ensure the ceasefire holds and humanitarian aid flows into the enclave, a precursor to reconstruction efforts.

In this context, Abdelatty highlighted the ongoing preparations for an international conference on the early recovery, reconstruction, and development of Gaza to be held in Cairo this month. He said the conference aims to mobilise the necessary financial and technical support for the strip's reconstruction.

Abdelatty praised Algeria's steadfast and honourable positions in support of the Palestinian cause, the Egyptian foreign ministry said in a statement.

The two officials also discussed the crisis in Libya. Abdelatty said Egypt's participation in the trilateral mechanism meeting of Libya's neighbouring countries on Thursday is part of its keenness to coordinate efforts with Algeria and Tunisia to support a U.N.-sponsored, Libyan-led political solution. He stressed the importance of the withdrawal of all mercenaries and foreign forces from Libyan territory.

On the bilateral front, Abdelatty affirmed Egypt's keenness to enhance cooperation in various fields and praised the growing momentum in political and economic ties. He expressed his hope to build on this momentum in preparation for the ninth session of the Egyptian-Algerian Joint Higher Committee, scheduled to be held in Cairo this month, to advance economic, trade, and investment cooperation.

The minister added that Egypt is fully prepared for its companies to participate in development and infrastructure projects in Algeria, given their experience, efficiency, and speed of execution.

For his part, President Tebboune asked for his greetings and appreciation to be conveyed to President Al-Sisi, praising the depth and strength of the fraternal relations between the two countries. He expressed Algeria's desire to continue joint work with Egypt to enhance bilateral cooperation and intensify coordination on various Arab and African issues of common interest.