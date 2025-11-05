HSBC Egypt Hosts Third China Corridor Forum To Strengthen Bilateral Trade, Investment

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) For the third consecutive year, HSBC Egypt has hosted its China Corridor Forum at the bank's Head Office in Cairo, welcoming more than 100 Chinese corporates, policymakers, and financial experts to discuss the evolving China–Egypt economic relationship and prospects for expanding trade and investment flows.

The Forum highlighted Egypt's strategic role as a gateway for Chinese trade and investment across the Middle East and Africa, reinforcing the country's growing importance in global supply chains and industrial partnerships. The event underscored HSBC's commitment to deepening the China–Egypt corridor, leveraging its global network and financial expertise to support cross-border business activity.

Todd Wilcox, Deputy Chairman and CEO of HSBC Bank Egypt, said:“The China–Egypt corridor continues to accelerate and gain momentum. We are seeing clients from both markets forming partnerships across sectors, reflecting the two countries' shared commitment to deepening economic collaboration. As Chinese corporates look to scale their operations in Egypt, HSBC remains at the forefront of enabling these investments through deep corridor expertise and end-to-end financial solutions.”

The Forum served as a platform for dialogue and collaboration between Chinese corporates operating in Egypt and local stakeholders, addressing opportunities and challenges shaping the future of bilateral partnerships.

Edward Weeks, Deputy CEO of HSBC China, noted that despite global uncertainty, Egypt remains one of the most promising emerging markets for investors:“China's outbound direct investment-still modest compared to the size of its economy-is expected to rise as more Chinese companies pursue overseas growth driven by innovation, sustainability, and technology development. As the largest international bank operating in both China and Egypt, HSBC is uniquely positioned to facilitate trade and investment between the two markets, which are well aligned in their development strategies and growth outlook.”

Simon Williams, HSBC's Chief Economist for Central & Eastern Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (CEEMEA), said:“The Egyptian and Chinese economies complement each other well. Trade and investment ties are rising, and as Egypt continues to stabilise, there's clear potential for further growth-particularly in export-oriented manufacturing.”

The event reaffirmed HSBC's global connectivity and strategic role in facilitating Chinese enterprises' expansion in Egypt and across the wider region. It also reflected the bank's broader vision of supporting sustainable investment, trade diversification, and innovation-led growth across key emerging markets.