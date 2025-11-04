403
Kuwait Amir Representative Returns Home Following Social Development Summit
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 4 (KUNA) -- Representative of His Highness the Amir of Kuwait Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah returned to Kuwait on Tuesday.
His Highness the Prime Minister was heading Kuwait's delegation to the Second World Summit for Social Development.
Receiving His Highness at the airport was First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Sheikh Fahad Yusuf Al-Sabah, Chief of Prime Minister's Diwan Abdulaziz Al-Dikheel, Defense Minister Sheikh Ali Abdullah Al-Sabah and senior state officials. (end)
aai
aai
