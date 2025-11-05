Connectwise Advances Asio Platform With Extensive RMM 3Rd Party Patching, RPA Breakthroughs, And Modernized PSA Capabilities

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) By advancing core applications built on the intelligent Asio platform, ConnectWise strengthens security, accelerates the shift toward autonomous service delivery, and streamlines operations

TAMPA, Fla., Nov. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ConnectWise, the software company dedicated to the success of MSPs and IT teams, today at IT Nation Connect announced product advancements across the Asio platform. These enhancements, spanning Remote Monitoring and Management (RMM), Professional Service Automation (PSA) and Robotic Process Automation (RPA), demonstrate measurable progress in helping partners strengthen security, streamline operations, and harness the power of automation to drive business impact.

MSPs face mounting pressures from technician shortages, rising service demands, and intensifying security threats. ConnectWise is addressing these challenges with tangible product milestones that partners can use immediately, including expanded third-party patching now covering over 7,000 applications, significant PSA user experience improvements, and advanced RPA capabilities to enable workflows that span the entire MSP tech stack.

“Our mission is to deliver real, measurable progress for our partners, not just promises,” said David Raissipour, Chief Product & Technology Officer at ConnectWise.“Expanding third-party patching, modernizing PSA services, and advancing RPA with AI capabilities are tangible proof points of how the Asio platform is evolving. These are the building blocks for autonomous service, helping partners strengthen security, improve efficiency, and ultimately run more profitable businesses.”

Third-Party Patching Expansion: ConnectWise RMM has expanded third-party patch coverage from approximately 350 to over 7,000 applications, with policy controls and reporting. This includes widely used and frequently exploited applications such as Discord, Brave, OBS Studio, Slack, Webex, Notion, and Spark, in addition to already-covered applications including Dropbox, Chrome, Zoom, and Adobe Acrobat, closing common security gaps for MSPs and their clients.

PSA User Experience Improvements: Significant operational efficiency enhancements for partners using ConnectWise PSA powered by Asio, including Unified Billing Intake enhancements, Calendar View for improved scheduling visibility, custom fields and views for tailored work streams. A new upgrade wizard is available to help partners merge and consolidate data across products as they move to the Asio platform.

Advanced RPA Capabilities: New AI-powered bot generation planned for release in the coming months, and an enhanced, currently live Community Exchange enable partners to share and deploy automation workflows. Early adopters like Mangano have achieved 165+ tech hours saved per month, 75% faster client onboarding, and 90% faster offboarding using RPA automation. Network Monitoring Integration: Network monitoring capabilities, through a strategic partnership with Auvik, deliver advanced, full-stack visibility and automation within RMM. Building on foundational monitoring, the latest Premier offering empowers MSPs with deep performance insights, NetFlow monitoring, and Syslog support, unlocking faster troubleshooting and more informed delivery at scale.

“What sets ConnectWise apart is the combination of breadth and integration,” added Jeff Bishop, EVP of Product at ConnectWise.“Patching, PSA enhancements, and RPA advancements are not standalone wins, but work together through the Asio platform to simplify operations and deliver value at scale. By embedding automation, intelligence, and security directly into the tools MSPs use every day, we're giving our partners a sustainable advantage in a competitive and quickly changing market.”

ConnectWise's unified Asio platform provides the clean, governed data architecture and agentic workflows needed for AI-driven service delivery. Unlike fragmented toolsets, Asio integrates RMM, PSA, Quoting, Automation, Security, and other key products and services into a single platform with consistent data and user experience, enabling MSPs to more quickly and confidently adopt autonomous service delivery.

The expanded third-party patching capability is available now. PSA enhancements including the Upgrade Wizard, custom fields, and views are currently available. Advanced RPA features with AI-powered bot generation will be demonstrated at IT Nation Connect with release planned in the coming few months.

For more information about ConnectWise's Asio platform and product updates, visit .

