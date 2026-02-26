Saudi Arabia Fines Dermatology Clinic For Filming Clients During Laser Sessions

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Authorities in Saudi Arabia has detected a violation at a dermatology clinic that is related to a major breach of its clients' privacy, the Kingdom's Ministry of Health said.

A female health practitioner at the clinic was found to have filmed several patients during laser sessions and posted the footage on social media, in a direct violation of the Law of Practicing Healthcare Professions in Saudi Arabia.

Legal measures were immediately taken against the relevant healthcare facility as part of the Ministry's regulatory role in protecting public health and safeguarding the privacy of beneficiaries. The name of the clinic has not been revealed but Saudi news agency (SPA) reported that it is located in Al Qunfudhah Governorate.

Authorities confirmed that the clinic's professional licence has been revokred and a finanial fine has been imposed.

The Ministry clarified that filming patients or documenting their medical or cosmetic procedures and publishing them by any means is a violation of the Law of Practicing Healthcare Professions and its executive regulations. This rule applies to all health practitioners across all specialties as well as healthcare institutions where they operate.

The Kingdom applies zero tolerance policy towards any practices that infringe upon the rights of healthcare beneficiaries or violate regulations. Authorities called on all practitioners and facilities to adhere to the country's professional and legal standards.



