Freshworks Reports Third Quarter 2025 Results

SAN MATEO, Calif., Nov. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freshworks Inc. (Nasdaq: FRSH), the leading provider of uncomplicated software that delivers exceptional customer and employee experiences, today announced financial results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2025. "Freshworks once again exceeded our previously issued estimates across growth and profitability metrics," said Dennis Woodside, Chief Executive Officer & President of Freshworks. "Business leaders are realizing that AI belongs in the software their teams use every day. They choose Freshworks because our unified platform delivers real productivity gains, not more complexity strains. From intelligent automation across IT and HR to proactive AI-assisted customer support, Freshworks is helping businesses turn intelligence into impact, creating meaningful value for customers, employees, and shareholders." Third Quarter 2025 Financial Summary Results Revenue: Total revenue was $215.1 million, representing growth of 15% compared to total revenue of $186.6 million in the third quarter of 2024, and 15% adjusting for constant currency. GAAP (Loss) from Operations: GAAP (loss) from operations was $(7.5) million, representing an operating margin of (3.5)%, compared to $(38.9) million, representing an operating margin of (20.8)%, in the third quarter of 2024. Non-GAAP Income from Operations: Non-GAAP income from operations was $45.2 million, representing a non-GAAP operating margin of 21.0%, compared to $24.0 million, representing a non-GAAP operating margin of 12.8%, in the third quarter of 2024. GAAP Net (Loss) Per Share: GAAP basic and diluted net (loss) per share was $(0.02) based on 286.2 million weighted-average shares outstanding, compared to $(0.10) based on 302.1 million weighted-average shares outstanding in the third quarter of 2024. Non-GAAP Net Income Per Share: Non-GAAP diluted net income per share was $0.16 based on 288.3 million weighted-average shares outstanding, compared to $0.11 based on 302.7 million weighted-average shares outstanding in the third quarter of 2024. Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities: Net cash provided by operating activities was $63.5 million, representing an operating cash flow margin of 29.5%, compared to $42.3 million, representing an operating cash flow margin of 22.7%, in the third quarter of 2024. Adjusted Free Cash Flow: Adjusted free cash flow was $57.2 million, representing an adjusted free cash flow margin of 26.6%, compared to $40.1 million, representing an adjusted free cash flow margin of 21.5%, in the third quarter of 2024. Cash, Cash Equivalents and Marketable Securities: Cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities were $813.2 million as of September 30, 2025.

All financial numbers for 2025 include the results of our Device42 business. All financial numbers for the second and third quarters 2024 include the results of our Device42 business for the period after the closing of the acquisition. A description of non-GAAP financial measures is contained in the section titled“Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below and a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures is detailed in the tables below. Third Quarter Key Metrics and Recent Business Highlights

Number of customers contributing more than $5,000 in ARR was 24,377, an increase of 9% year-over-year and 9% adjusting for constant currency.

Net dollar retention rate was 105%, compared to 106% in the second quarter of 2025 and 107% in the third quarter of 2024. Adjusted for constant currency, net dollar retention rate was 104%, compared to 104% in the second quarter of 2025 and 105% in the third quarter of 2024.

Welcomed and onboarded many new customers to the Freshworks community including AllSaints/John Varvatos, Apollo Tyres, Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board, Société Générale, Stellantis, and Travis Perkins plc.

Appointed Enrique Ortegon as Senior Vice President and General Manager of Americas Field Sales.

Freddy AI products doubled year-over-year in annual recurring revenue. Expanded Enterprise Service Management (ESM) with Freshservice for Business Teams for non-IT functions, with ESM annual recurring revenue surpassing $35 million in the third quarter of 2025.

Financial Outlook We are providing estimates for the fourth quarter and raising our guidance for the full year 2025 based on our strong execution, current market conditions and expectations. The revenue growth rates are adjusted for constant currency to provide better visibility into underlying business trends. We emphasize that these estimates are subject to various important cautionary factors referenced in the section entitled“Forward-Looking Statements” below. For the fourth quarter and full year 2025, we currently expect the following results:

($ in millions, except per share data) Fourth Quarter 2025 Full Year 2025 Revenue(1) $217.0 - $220.0 $833.1 - $836.1 Year-over-year growth 12% - 13% 16% Year-over-year growth (constant currency) 11% - 13% 16% Non-GAAP income from operations(1) $30.6 - $32.6 $167.0 - $169.0 Non-GAAP net income per share(2) $0.10 - $0.12 $0.62 - $0.64

(1) Revenue and non-GAAP income from operations are based on exchange rates as of October 31, 2025 for currencies other than USD.

(2) Non-GAAP net income per share was estimated assuming 284.5 million and 293.9 million weighted-average shares outstanding for the fourth quarter and full year 2025, respectively.

These statements are forward-looking and actual results may differ materially. Refer to the“Forward-Looking Statements” safe harbor section below for information on the factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements.

We have not reconciled our fourth quarter and full year 2025 estimates for non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP due to the uncertainty and potential variability of expenses that may be incurred in the future. Accordingly, a reconciliation is not available without unreasonable effort and we are unable to address the probable significance of the unavailable information. We have provided a reconciliation of other GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures in the financial statement tables for our third quarter 2025 and 2024 non-GAAP results included in this press release.

Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to financial measures prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), this press release and the accompanying tables contain non-GAAP financial measures, including revenue adjusted for constant currency, non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP sales and marketing expense, non-GAAP research and development expense, non-GAAP general and administrative expense, non-GAAP income from operations, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP net income per share, non-GAAP net income attributable to common stockholders, free cash flow, free cash flow margin, adjusted free cash flow, and adjusted free cash flow margin. This press release and the accompanying tables also contain certain other metrics, including annual recurring revenue, net dollar retention rates, revenue growth rates, and related presentation thereof adjusted for constant currency.

We adjust revenue and related growth rates for constant currency to provide a framework for assessing business performance excluding the effect of foreign currency rate fluctuations. To present this information, current period results for currencies other than USD are converted into USD at the average exchange rates in effect during the comparison period (for Q3 2024, the average exchange rates in effect for our major currencies were 1 EUR to 1.10 USD and 1 GBP to 1.30 USD), rather than the actual average exchange rates in effect during the current period (for Q3 2025, the average exchange rates in effect for our major currencies were 1 EUR to 1.17 USD and 1 GBP to 1.35 USD).

We use these non-GAAP measures in conjunction with GAAP measures as part of our overall assessment of our performance, including the preparation of our annual operating budget and quarterly forecasts, to evaluate the effectiveness of our business strategies and to communicate with our board of directors concerning our financial performance. We believe these non-GAAP measures provide investors consistency and comparability with our past financial performance and facilitate period-to-period comparisons of our operating results. We believe these non-GAAP measures are useful in evaluating our operating performance compared to that of other companies in our industry, as they generally eliminate the effects of certain items that may vary for different companies for reasons unrelated to overall operating performance.

Investors, however, are cautioned that there are material limitations associated with the use of non-GAAP financial measures as an analytical tool. The non-GAAP measures we use may be different from non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies, limiting their usefulness for comparison purposes. We compensate for these limitations by providing specific information regarding the GAAP items excluded from these non-GAAP financial measures.

We exclude the following items from one or more of our non-GAAP financial measures:

Stock-based compensation expense. We exclude stock-based compensation, which is a non-cash expense, from certain of our non-GAAP financial measures because we believe that excluding this expense provides meaningful supplemental information regarding operational performance. In particular, stock-based compensation expense is not comparable across companies given the variety of valuation methodologies and assumptions.

Employer payroll taxes on employee stock transactions. We exclude the amount of employer payroll taxes on equity awards from certain of our non-GAAP financial measures because they are dependent on our stock price at the time of vesting or exercise and other factors that are beyond our control and do not believe these expenses have a direct correlation to the operation of our business.

Amortization of acquired intangibles. We exclude amortization of acquired intangibles, which is a non-cash expense, from certain of our non-GAAP financial measures. Our expenses for amortization of acquired intangibles are inconsistent in amount and frequency because they are significantly affected by the timing, size of acquisitions, and the allocation of purchase price. We exclude these amortization expenses because we do not believe these expenses have a direct correlation to the operation of our business.

Restructuring charges. We exclude restructuring charges, which primarily consists of employee severance and other employee termination benefits associated with the restructuring plan initiated in November 2024, from our non-GAAP financial measures, because we do not believe these expenses have a direct correlation to the operating performance of our business.

Gain on sale of non-marketable equity investments. We exclude gains on sale of non-marketable equity investments from certain of our non-GAAP financial measures because we believe they are unrelated to our ongoing operating performance and are not expected to recur in our continuing operating results.

Income tax effect and adjustments. We exclude the income tax effect of the above adjustments and income tax effect associated with acquisitions from our non-GAAP financial measures. We exclude these costs because we do not believe these expenses have a direct correlation to the operating performance of our business.



We define adjusted free cash flow as net cash provided by operating activities, less purchases of property and equipment and capitalized internal-use software, and add restructuring charges. We believe that adjusted free cash flow is a useful indicator of liquidity as it measures our ability to generate cash from our core operations after purchases of property and equipment. Adjusted free cash flow is a measure to determine, among other things, cash available for strategic initiatives, including further investments in our business and potential acquisitions of businesses. We define adjusted free cash flow margin as adjusted free cash flow as a percentage of revenue. We believe that adjusted free cash flow margin is a useful indicator of how efficiently we convert revenue into adjusted free cash flow.

Operating Metrics

Number of Customers Contributing More Than $5,000 in ARR. We define ARR as the sum total of subscription, software license, and maintenance revenue we would contractually expect to recognize over the next 12 months from all customers at a point in time, assuming no increases, reductions or cancellations in their subscriptions, and assuming that revenues are recognized ratably over the term of the contract. We define our total customers contributing more than $5,000 in ARR as of a particular date as the number of business entities or individuals, represented by a unique domain or a unique email address, with one or more paid subscriptions to one or more of our products that contributed more than $5,000 in ARR.

Net Dollar Retention Rate. To calculate net dollar retention rate as of a given date, we first determine Entering ARR, which is ARR from the population of our customers as of 12 months prior to the end of the reporting period. We then calculate the Ending ARR from the same set of customers as of the end of the reporting period. We then divide the Ending ARR by the Entering ARR to arrive at our net dollar retention rate. Ending ARR includes upsells, cross-sells, renewals and expansion as a result of acquisitions during the measurement period and is net of any contraction or attrition over this period.

We also adjust the above operating metrics, growth rates of customers contributing more than $5,000 in ARR and related presentation thereof for constant currency to provide a framework for assessing our business performance excluding the effects of foreign currency rates fluctuations. To present this information, the Ending ARR of the current period in currencies other than USD is converted into USD at the exchange rates in effect at the end of the comparison period (for Q3 2024, the period end exchange rates in effect for our major currencies were 1 EUR to 1.12 USD and 1 GBP to 1.34 USD), rather than the actual exchange rates in effect at the end of the current period (for Q3 2025, the period end exchange rates in effect for our major currencies were 1 EUR to 1.17 USD and 1 GBP to 1.34 USD).

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements relate to, among other things, our GAAP and non-GAAP estimates for the fourth quarter and full year 2025, our financial outlook, the value of our products to customers, the timing and amount of future repurchases of our Class A common stock, and the usefulness of the measures by which we evaluate our business and the Company's executive momentum, among other things. These forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations, estimates and projections about our business and industry, including our financial outlook and macroeconomic uncertainties, management's beliefs and certain assumptions made by the company, all of which are subject to change. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as,“future,”“believe,”“expect,”“may,”“will,”“intend,”“outlook,”“estimate,”“continue,”“anticipate,”“could,”“would,”“projects,”“plans,”“targets” or similar expressions or the negative of those terms or expressions. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond our control, which could cause actual results to vary materially from those expressed in or indicated by the forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially include our ability to achieve our long-term plans and key initiatives; our ability to sustain or manage any future growth effectively; our ability to attract and retain customers or expand sales to existing customers; delays in product development or deployments or the success of such products; the failure to deliver competitive service offerings and lack of market acceptance of any offerings delivered; the impact to the economy, our customers and our business due to uncertain global economic conditions, including market volatility, foreign exchange rates, and impact of inflation; the timeframes for and severity of the impact of any weakened global economic conditions on our customers' purchasing and renewal decisions, which may extend the length of our sales cycles or adversely affect our industry; our history of net losses and ability to achieve or sustain profitability, as well as the other potential factors described under“Risk Factors” included in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 as such factors may be updated from time to time in our periodic and other documents of Freshworks Inc. filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time (available at ).

We caution you not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof and are based on information available to us at the time the statements are made and/or management's good faith belief as of that time with respect to future events. We assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements in order to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this release, except as required by law.

About Freshworks Inc.

Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ: FRSH) builds uncomplicated service software that delivers exceptional customer and employee experiences. Our enterprise-grade solutions are powerful, yet easy to use, and quick to deliver results. Our people-first approach to AI eliminates friction, making employees more effective and organizations more productive. Nearly 75,000 companies, including Bridgestone, New Balance, Nucor, S&P Global, and Sony Music, trust Freshworks' customer experience (CX) and employee experience (EX) software to fuel customer loyalty and service efficiency. For the latest company news and customer stories, visit and follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, and X.

FRESHWORKS INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(in thousands, except per share data)

(unaudited) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Revenue $ 215,118 $ 186,575 $ 616,069 $ 525,849 Cost of revenue(1) 32,955 29,806 93,975 83,871 Gross profit 182,163 156,769 522,094 441,978 Operating expense: Research and development(1) 41,462 47,885 121,406 123,562 Sales and marketing(1) 101,009 101,253 285,390 300,143 General and administrative(1) 47,149 46,495 141,422 133,091 Restructuring charges - - 405 - Total operating expenses 189,620 195,633 548,623 556,796 Loss from operations (7,457 ) (38,864 ) (26,529 ) (114,818 ) Interest and other income, net 7,405 13,929 32,921 39,971 Income (loss) before income taxes (52 ) (24,935 ) 6,392 (74,847 ) Provision for (benefit from) income taxes 4,628 5,024 14,115 (1,379 ) Net loss (4,680 ) (29,959 ) (7,723 ) (73,468 ) Net loss per share - basic and diluted $ (0.02 ) $ (0.10 ) $ (0.03 ) $ (0.24 ) Weighted average shares used in computing net loss per share - basic and diluted 286,161 302,096 293,882 299,931

______________________

(1) Includes stock-based compensation expense as follows (in thousands):

Three Months Ended

September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2025 2024 2025 2024 Cost of revenue $ 1,467 $ 1,830 $ 4,422 $ 5,033 Research and development 8,958 13,454 26,789 32,475 Sales and marketing 11,796 15,303 37,024 50,980 General and administrative 26,308 28,122 81,238 77,802 Total stock-based compensation expense, net of amounts capitalized $ 48,529 $ 58,709 $ 149,473 $ 166,290





FRESHWORKS INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands) September 30, 2025 December 31, 2024 (unaudited) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 420,934 $ 620,315 Marketable securities 392,301 449,750 Accounts receivable, net 119,808 122,910 Deferred contract acquisition costs 28,520 26,106 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 59,785 46,346 Total current assets 1,021,348 1,265,427 Property and equipment, net 35,321 25,893 Operating lease right-of-use assets 36,907 36,891 Deferred contract acquisition costs, noncurrent 26,063 22,534 Goodwill 146,676 147,014 Intangible assets, net 80,402 90,840 Deferred tax assets 8,677 8,499 Other assets 16,565 14,786 Total assets $ 1,371,959 $ 1,611,884 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 7,620 $ 1,619 Accrued liabilities 91,198 81,933 Deferred revenue 348,001 323,435 Income tax payable 3,797 728 Total current liabilities 450,616 407,715 Operating lease liabilities, non-current 31,418 30,221 Other liabilities 38,439 36,027 Total liabilities 520,473 473,963 Stockholders' equity: Common stock 3 3 Additional paid-in capital 4,596,781 4,874,133 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (1,698 ) (338 ) Accumulated deficit (3,743,600 ) (3,735,877 ) Total stockholders' equity 851,486 1,137,921 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,371,959 $ 1,611,884





FRESHWORKS INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(in thousands)

(unaudited) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Cash Flows from Operating Activities: Net loss $ (4,680 ) $ (29,959 ) $ (7,723 ) $ (73,468 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 6,604 6,339 19,245 13,052 Amortization of deferred contract acquisition costs 7,987 7,129 23,418 20,667 Non-cash lease expense 2,392 2,208 7,015 6,607 Stock-based compensation 48,529 58,709 149,473 166,290 Discount amortization on marketable securities (1,822 ) (4,251 ) (5,516 ) (12,972 ) Gain on sale of non-marketable equity investments (1,837 ) - (1,837 ) - Deferred income taxes - - (459 ) (13,801 ) Other 247 552 717 321 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (3,954 ) 1,654 3,027 6,602 Deferred contract acquisition costs (10,603 ) (7,803 ) (29,361 ) (24,705 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets 7,316 (557 ) (15,373 ) (7,733 ) Accounts payable 2,317 (2,859 ) 5,597 3,122 Accrued and other liabilities 5,403 1,315 13,216 10,188 Deferred revenue 8,870 9,740 24,309 26,959 Operating lease liabilities (3,297 ) 112 (5,712 ) (1,845 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 63,472 42,329 180,036 119,284 Cash Flows from Investing Activities: Purchases of property and equipment (1,792 ) (1,056 ) (3,468 ) (4,110 ) Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 54 23 94 86 Capitalized internal-use software (4,471 ) (1,168 ) (11,919 ) (3,574 ) Sale of non-marketable equity investments 1,984 - 1,984 - Purchases of marketable securities (143,786 ) (173,455 ) (490,992 ) (566,638 ) Maturities and redemptions of marketable securities 193,555 225,806 553,234 617,796 Business combination, net of cash acquired - - - (213,905 ) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 45,544 50,150 48,933 (170,345 ) Cash Flows from Financing Activities: Proceeds from issuance of common stock under employee stock purchase plan, net - - 3,307 3,630 Proceeds from exercise of stock options 12 3 74 39 Payment of withholding taxes on net share settlement of equity awards (14,954 ) (11,643 ) (45,414 ) (49,627 ) Repurchase of common stock (159,110 ) - (386,306 ) - Net cash used in financing activities (174,052 ) (11,640 ) (428,339 ) (45,958 ) Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (65,036 ) 80,839 (199,370 ) (97,019 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 486,071 310,358 620,405 488,216 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 421,035 $ 391,197 $ 421,035 $ 391,197





FRESHWORKS INC.

RECONCILIATION OF SELECTED GAAP MEASURES TO NON-GAAP MEASURES

(in thousands, except percentages and per share data)

(unaudited) Three Months Ended

September 30,

2025 2024 Growth Rates Revenue GAAP revenue $ 215,118 $ 186,575 15% Effects of foreign currency rate fluctuations (220 ) Revenue adjusted for constant currency $ 214,898 $ 186,575 15%





FRESHWORKS INC.

RECONCILIATION OF SELECTED GAAP MEASURES TO NON-GAAP MEASURES

(in thousands, except percentages and per share data)

(unaudited) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Reconciliation of gross profit and gross margin: GAAP gross profit $ 182,163 $ 156,769 $ 522,094 $ 441,978 Non-GAAP adjustments: Stock-based compensation expense 1,467 1,830 4,422 5,033 Employer payroll taxes on employee stock transactions 25 20 82 110 Amortization of acquired intangibles 1,288 1,289 3,824 1,639 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 184,943 $ 159,908 $ 530,422 $ 448,760 GAAP gross margin 84.7 % 84.0 % 84.7 % 84.1 % Non-GAAP gross margin 86.0 % 85.7 % 86.1 % 85.3 % Reconciliation of operating expenses: GAAP research and development $ 41,462 $ 47,885 $ 121,406 $ 123,562 Non-GAAP adjustments: Stock-based compensation expense (8,958 ) (13,454 ) (26,789 ) (32,475 ) Employer payroll taxes on employee stock transactions (60 ) (36 ) (269 ) (260 ) Non-GAAP research and development $ 32,444 $ 34,395 $ 94,348 $ 90,827 GAAP research and development as percentage of revenue 19.3 % 25.7 % 19.7 % 23.5 % Non-GAAP research and development as percentage of revenue 15.1 % 18.4 % 15.3 % 17.3 % GAAP sales and marketing $ 101,009 $ 101,253 $ 285,390 $ 300,143 Non-GAAP adjustments: Stock-based compensation expense (11,796 ) (15,303 ) (37,024 ) (50,980 ) Employer payroll taxes on employee stock transactions (391 ) (289 ) (1,325 ) (1,639 ) Amortization of acquired intangibles (2,128 ) (2,303 ) (6,614 ) (2,929 ) Non-GAAP sales and marketing $ 86,694 $ 83,358 $ 240,427 $ 244,595 GAAP sales and marketing as percentage of revenue 47.0 % 54.3 % 46.3 % 57.1 % Non-GAAP sales and marketing as percentage of revenue 40.3 % 44.7 % 39.0 % 46.5 % GAAP general and administrative $ 47,149 $ 46,495 $ 141,422 $ 133,091 Non-GAAP adjustments: Stock-based compensation expense (26,308 ) (28,122 ) (81,238 ) (77,802 ) Employer payroll taxes on employee stock transactions (214 ) (178 ) (915 ) (780 ) Non-GAAP general and administrative $ 20,627 $ 18,195 $ 59,269 $ 54,509 GAAP general and administrative as percentage of revenue 21.9 % 24.9 % 23.0 % 25.3 % Non-GAAP general and administrative as percentage of revenue 9.6 % 9.8 % 9.6 % 10.4 % Reconciliation of operating loss and operating margin: GAAP loss from operations $ (7,457 ) $ (38,864 ) $ (26,529 ) $ (114,818 ) Non-GAAP adjustments: Stock-based compensation expense 48,529 58,709 149,473 166,290 Employer payroll taxes on employee stock transactions 690 523 2,591 2,789 Amortization of acquired intangibles 3,416 3,592 10,438 4,568 Restructuring charges - - 405 - Non-GAAP income from operations $ 45,178 $ 23,960 $ 136,378 $ 58,829 GAAP operating margin (3.5 )% (20.8 )% (4.3 )% (21.8 )% Non-GAAP operating margin 21.0 % 12.8 % 22.1 % 11.2 % Reconciliation of net loss: GAAP net loss $ (4,680 ) $ (29,959 ) $ (7,723 ) $ (73,468 ) Non-GAAP adjustments: Stock-based compensation expense 48,529 58,709 149,473 166,290 Employer payroll taxes on employee stock transactions 690 523 2,591 2,789 Amortization of acquired intangibles 3,416 3,592 10,438 4,568 Gain on sale of non-marketable equity investments (1,837 ) - (1,837 ) - Restructuring charges - - 405 - Income tax adjustments 658 708 1,850 (12,672 ) Non-GAAP net income $ 46,776 $ 33,573 $ 155,197 $ 87,507 Reconciliation of net loss per share - diluted: GAAP net loss per share - diluted $ (0.02 ) $ (0.10 ) $ (0.03 ) $ (0.24 ) Non-GAAP adjustments: Stock-based compensation expense 0.18 0.19 0.51 0.54 Employer payroll taxes on employee stock transactions - 0.01 0.01 0.01 Amortization of acquired intangibles 0.01 0.01 0.03 0.02 Restructuring charges - - - - Gain on sale of non-marketable equity investments (0.01 ) - (0.01 ) - Income tax adjustments - - 0.01 (0.04 ) Non-GAAP net income per share - diluted $ 0.16 $ 0.11 $ 0.52 $ 0.29 Weighted-average shares used in computing GAAP net loss per share - diluted 286,161 302,096 293,882 299,931 Weighted-average shares used in computing non-GAAP net income per share - diluted(1) 288,269 302,720 297,661 304,137 Computation of adjusted free cash flow: Net cash provided by operating activities $ 63,472 $ 42,329 $ 180,036 $ 119,284 Less: Purchases of property and equipment (1,792 ) (1,056 ) (3,468 ) (4,110 ) Capitalized internal-use software (4,471 ) (1,168 ) (11,919 ) (3,574 ) Add: Restructuring costs paid - - 2,221 - Adjusted free cash flow $ 57,209 $ 40,105 $ 166,870 $ 111,600 Operating cash flow margin 29.5 % 22.7 % 29.2 % 22.7 % Adjusted free cash flow margin 26.6 % 21.5 % 27.1 % 21.2 % Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities $ 45,544 $ 50,150 $ 48,933 $ (170,345 ) Net cash used in financing activities $ (174,052 ) $ (11,640 ) $ (428,339 ) $ (45,958 )

(1) Diluted net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders is determined by giving effect to all potential common equivalents during the reporting period, unless including them yields an antidilutive result. The company considers its stock options and RSUs as potential common stock equivalents but excluded them from the computation of GAAP diluted net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, as their effect was antidilutive. For the three months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024, potentially dilutive shares of 2.1 million and 0.6 million shares, respectively, were included in the weighted average shares used in computing non-GAAP diluted net income per share. For the nine months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024, potentially dilutive shares of 3.8 million and 4.2 million shares were included in the weighted average shares used in computing non-GAAP net income per share.