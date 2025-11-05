Bihar Elections: Evms Handed Over For Phase 1 Polling On Thursday

Presiding officers on Wednesday handed over Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) to polling agents at a polling station in Patna, ahead of the first phase of Bihar Assembly elections to be held on Thursday.

Polling will be conducted in 121 constituencies spread across 18 districts of Bihar in the first phase on Thursday.

Extensive Security Measures for Peaceful Polling

Central City Patna SP Diksha said all arrangements are in place for fair and peaceful elections. "Area domination will be done, and patrolling parties will conduct raids tonight. From morning, there will be checks at the zonal and super zonal levels. Quick Response Teams have been formed. Communication channels have been established. We expect voters to vote peacefully. Women-specific and disability-friendly booths have been set up. CAPF and State Police have been deployed at every polling station. Boats have been arranged for polling parties."

High-Stakes Battle in Phase 1

The first phase of voting in Bihar will decide the electoral fate of 1,314 candidates.

The second phase of assembly polls will be held on November 11, and the results will be announced on November 14.

Prominent Leaders in the Fray

The first phase of polls will decide electoral fate of several senior leaders including RJD's Tejashwi Prasad Yadav, BJP leaders Samrat Choudhary and Mangal Pandey and JD(U)'s Shravan Kumar and Vijay Kumar Choudhary.

Tej Pratap Yadav is also in the fray in the first phase.

Voter and Constituency Details

The 121 constituencies going to the polls in the first phase are spread across 18 districts.

According to the Election Commission, there are 10.72 lakh 'new electors' and 7.78 lakh voters are in the age group of 18-19 years. (ANI)

