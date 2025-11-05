INTEROCO Issues First-Ever Anti-Deepfake Copyright Certificates

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Berlin, Germany--(Newsfile Corp. - November 5, 2025) - The International Online Copyright Office (INTEROCO) has officially issued the world's first Anti-DeepFake Copyright Certificates, marking a major step in digital identity protection and international copyright law. Two individuals have registered their likeness and biometric identity profiles as copyrighted works under INTEROCO's "Digital ID Profile Premium Package," establishing the first legal recognition of a person's digital identity as protected intellectual property.







INTEROCO

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:



This development introduces a new approach to combating AI-generated impersonations by recognizing visual and voice attributes as components of a single copyrighted work. Each certificate includes verified identity data stored in INTEROCO's secure system, providing timestamped proof of authorship that can be used to protect against unauthorized digital reproductions and DeepFake misuse.

"This initiative shows how copyright law can evolve to protect human identity in the era of AI," said Ms. Helen Pildus, Director. "The issuance of these first anti-DeepFake certificates establishes a practical legal mechanism allowing individuals to protect their likeness and voice from misuse."

The certificates are recognized under the Berne Convention, ensuring validity across 181 member countries. Each registration provides tamper-proof documentation enabling rapid verification and legal recourse in cases of digital identity theft or falsification.

About INTEROCO

INTEROCO (International Online Copyright Office) is an independent online copyright registry operating under the principles of the Berne Convention. Established in 2016 and headquartered in Berlin, Germany, INTEROCO provides a digital platform for global registration and verification of creative and identity-based works. The organization issues internationally recognized certificates and maintains a secure online repository accessible for rights verification.