Gold Analysis 05/11: Awaits Factors Of Strength (Chart)



The overall of Gold Trend: Bearish

Today's Gold Support Points: $3930 – $3870 – $3800 per ounce. Today's Gold Resistance Points: $4000 – $4050 – $4110 per ounce.

Sell gold from the resistance level of $4070 with a target of $3880 and a stop-loss at $4110. Buy gold from the support level of $3890 with a target of $4100 and a stop-loss at $3830.

Today's Gold Trading Signals:Technical Analysis of Gold Price (XAU/USD) Today:

Gold has been under increasing selling pressure since the start of the week, breaking below the psychological level of $4,000 per ounce. Losses extended to the support level of $3,930 per ounce on Wednesday, November 5, 2025, before the gold price stabilized around $3,965 per ounce at the time of writing. On gold trading platforms, selling pressure on the precious metal intensified amidst a rising US dollar, joining the broader decline in financial markets. Based on recent performance, the gold market is attempting to maintain its momentum after reaching an all-time high of $4,382 per ounce last month. It's worth noting that gold prices are up 50% since the beginning of 2025.

According to reputable trading platforms, the price of gold has fallen by approximately 10% since reaching its peak on October 20. In the same vein, the price of silver, gold's sister commodity, fell below $48 an ounce. As with gold, the price of the white metal has risen by more than 61% this year.

Overall, the decline in gold and silver prices was primarily due to the strengthening US dollar.

According to forex market trading, the US Dollar Index (DXY), a measure of the dollar's strength against a basket of other major currencies, including the British pound and the Japanese yen, rose 0.31% to 100.20, from an opening level of 99.87. The index is now trading at its highest level since May, and its year-to-date decline has narrowed to less than 8%.

As is well known, a stronger US dollar negatively impacts dollar-denominated commodities like gold, as it increases their cost for foreign investors.

Another factor influencing the gold market, following Tuesday's decline, is the rise in US Treasury yields over the past week, fueled by expectations of a smaller interest rate cut. Gold is sensitive to interest rate fluctuations, as these can affect the opportunity cost of holding the non-yielding asset outlook for gold today:

Gold analysts predict that a move below the psychological level of $4,000 would increase the likelihood of bears targeting new buying levels, with $3,920, $3,870, and $3,840 per ounce being the closest. The gold market is also facing challenges due to the possibility of the Federal Reserve adopting a less dovish policy stance. According to the CME FedWatch tool, the US central bank has a 68% chance of cutting interest rates by a quarter of a percentage point at the FOMC meeting next month.

Meanwhile, the bullish scenario for gold on the daily chart requires bulls to break above the resistance levels of $4020 and $4100 per ounce. Currently, the 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) is around 48, below the neutral line, which supports a downward move, as does the MACD indicator. I believe the gold market will continue to be supported by other factors such as global trade and geopolitical tensions and central bank purchases of gold bullion.

We advise utilizing the decline in gold prices to consider buying, but I do not advise taking risks, regardless of the strength of the available trading opportunities.

