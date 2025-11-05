Integration Enterprises, PBC, Dba Safar, Launches The First Operating System For Human Transformation
Image caption: Integration Enterprises, PBC, dba Safar.
“Every brain has a salience network. A built-in compass that decides what matters now,” said Sabba Nazhand, Founder & CEO of Safar.“Safar mirrors that process. Most systems optimize attention; Safar optimizes transformation without losing the human touch.”
FOR PRACTITIONERS AND ORGANIZATIONS
Safar equips professionals to extend care beyond the room:
-
Reduce client drop-off from 50–60% to over 80% retention.
Increase lifetime value through sustained engagement.
Streamline session follow-ups and accountability.
Integrate Safar seamlessly with existing workflows.
By leveraging:
-
Adaptive Protocols that evolve with each client's engagement and needs.
Voice-to-Voice Emotional Sensing that detects shifts in tone, stress, and readiness.
Outcome Intelligence that integrates validated scales with real-world signals.
Early traction includes 100+ waitlist practitioners, an initial beta cohort, and growing interest from certification programs and marketplaces.
Safar is privacy-first and HIPAA-compliant in its data approach.
Safar extends far beyond the medicalized model. Leadership coaches use it to track behavioral shifts in teams. Health coaches use it to monitor motivation and adherence. Practitioners use it to maintain engagement between sessions. Anywhere human change requires follow-through, an operating system belongs.
Safar draws from the ancestral knowledge of plant medicine traditions, carrying forward their emphasis on relationship, reciprocity, and reflection into contemporary tools for personal and collective healing.AVAILABILITY:
Safar is opening limited early access to coaches, guides, and training organizations starting today. Request access at joinsafar ABOUT SAFAR:
Safar is the first Operating System for Human Transformation. Tools that help practitioners support clients between sessions, measure progress, and scale what works. Learn more at joinsafar
Safar's Salience IntelligenceTM combines neuroscience, AI, and human-centered design to optimize transformation without losing the human touch.
Learn more or request early access at
MEDIA CONTACT:
Miranda Milbauer
(320) 654-6772
...
MULTIMEDIA:
Logo link for media:
News Source: Integration Enterprises PBC
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Brokerlistings Publishes New Analysis Of 1,000 Broker Complaints And Reveals Key Pain Points Amongst Traders
CommentsNo comment