Numa Numa Resources Inc. Seizes Opportunities In Bougainville's Mining Sector

The Panguna Mine, being redeveloped by the company and its landowner partners, has not only massive amounts of copper and gold within its walls, but also comes with attractive infrastructure assets which can be refurbished and utilized.

Numa Numa's operations in Bougainville are multifaceted, encompassing not only mining for precious metals like copper and gold but also such redeveloping key infrastructure assets like the Manetai lime quarrying and calcination project, an asset necessary for separating gold from copper in a concentrator which is also a key element in rebuilding Bougainville's economy. Numa Numa's initiatives will enable Bougainvilleans to not only achieve prosperity but independence.

In the evolving global mining landscape, regions rich in untapped resources present significant opportunities for companies with management teams devoted to spending years onsite developing them. Numa Numa Resources and its management team has done so over the last 10 years in the Autonomous Region of Bougainville currently a political unit of Papua New Guinea. As a result, the company has strategically positioned itself to capitalize on the spectacular potential of this resource-rich South Pacific archipelago.

Bougainville is perhaps best known as the home of the Panguna Mine. Developed by Rio Tinto, the Panguna Mine was one of the largest open-cut copper and gold mines in the world when it operated from 1972 to 1989 before being shuttered due to a civil war.

