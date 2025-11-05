Explore The World Of Architecture Through Fun Coloring Adventures

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Palmetto Publishing presents a captivating coloring adventure that inspires children to explore global architecture and ignite their creativity through fun facts and imagination.

Charleston, SC, Nov. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mr. Tiggins Discovers Architecture is a delightful children's coloring book that invites young readers on an exciting journey through the world of architecture. Through the eyes of Mr. Tiggins, a curious and adventurous bear, children explore famous architectural landmarks from various countries. Each page offers a unique blend of coloring opportunities and fun facts, sparking curiosity about world travel and the art of building design. This engaging format encourages children to imagine new places and develop an appreciation for the beauty and diversity of architecture, making learning both fun and accessible.

Mr. Tiggins, with his charming personality, guides young artists through a vibrant world filled with towering skyscrapers, majestic palaces, and quaint cottages. As children color, they not only bring these structures to life but also learn about the cultures and histories behind them. For instance, did you know that the Eiffel Tower was originally criticized by many but is now a beloved symbol of Paris?

- Explore iconic landmarks from around the globe.

- Engage with fun facts that enhance learning.

- Foster creativity through interactive coloring.

- Inspire a love for architecture and design.

- Encourage curiosity about world cultures.

“Spencer Moore & Carisa Hines Moore structure the narrative to ignite a passion for exploration and creativity in young minds,” say the authors. Mr. Tiggins Discovers Architecture is more than just a coloring book; it's an adventure that promises to inspire a lifelong love for architecture and design.

Get ready to embark on a colorful journey that will leave readers eager to discover more about the world around them. Mr. Tiggins Discovers Architecture is available for purchase online at Amazon and. For more information about the author, please visit any of their social media platforms.

Facebook: 817 Publishing

Instagram: @817_Publishing

About the Author:

Author Biography 1: Dr. Carisa Hines Moore, hailing from Norfolk, Virginia, is an embodiment of intellectual curiosity and a spirit of adventure. A proud alumna of the University of Virginia and Meharry Medical College, her academic journey is marked by a dedication to excellence and a relentless pursuit of her professional achievements, Dr. Moore is an avid reader, with an insatiable appetite for books that spans genres and borders. This love for literature is paralleled by her passion for travel, a journey of discovery she has joyfully shared with her daughter, Spencer, and her beloved stuffed bear, Together, they have traversed continents, immersing themselves in diverse cultures and experiences. Dr. Moore's life story is a rich tapestry of learning, exploring, and inspiring, making her a captivating and influentialauthor.

Author Biography 2: Spencer Moore, a bright and ambitious high school student from Atlanta, Georgia, stands on the cusp of shaping her future in the world of architecture. Her passion for this creative and technical field is not just a dream but a destined path she's eager to embark on. Spencer's fascination with the intricate designs and cultural significance of buildings around the world has been fueled by her extensive travels alongside her mother, Dr. Carisa, and her cherished companion, In writing this book, Spencer aims to funnel her love for architectural wonders and her experiences from different corners of the globe into a source of inspiration for young readers. Her goal is simple yet profound: to ignite a spark of curiosity and enthusiasm for architecture in the minds of children, encouraging them to explore and appreciate the art and science of building design. Spencer's journey is a testament to the power of youthful ambition and the endless possibilities that come with a curious mind and a wanderlustspirit.

Media Contact:...

Available for interviews: Author, Spencer Moore & Carisa Hines Moore

Attachment

Mr. Tiggins Discovers Architecture

CONTACT: Leah Joseph Palmetto Publishing...