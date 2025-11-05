Pravrdh Launches New White-Label PPC Services For Growing Agencies

MENAFN - Market Press Release) November 4, 2025 3:50 am - Pravrdh's white-label PPC services are designed to be as flexible as the needs of the agencies they serve. From handling high-volume ad campaigns to offering personalized strategies for niche markets

[Vadodara, Gujarat] - [04-11-2025] – Pravrdh, a leading white-label PPC agency, is excited to announce the launch of its highly specialized PPC services tailored specifically for marketing agencies, SEO companies, and digital consultants across the United States. This innovative service offering allows agencies to scale their PPC capabilities quickly and efficiently by leveraging Pravrdh's expertise without the need to build and maintain an in-house team.

With a focus on performance-driven results, Pravrdh provides agencies with a comprehensive suite of advertising services, including Google Ads, Microsoft Ads, display ads, social media campaigns, and advanced PPC audits. Each service is designed to be seamlessly integrated into an agency's workflow, allowing them to deliver expertly managed PPC campaigns under their own brand.

A Game-Changer for Agencies Looking to Expand Their Service Offerings

Pravrdh's new offering is a strategic response to the growing demand from digital marketing agencies for reliable, scalable, and performance-driven PPC solutions. As a white-label partner, Pravrdh eliminates the need for agencies to invest heavily in building internal teams or managing complex advertising systems. Instead, agencies can rely on Pravrdh's certified PPC experts to deliver high-quality campaigns that drive measurable results and business growth.

Our mission is to empower agencies to grow faster and more profitably by offering them a robust PPC service that they can confidently present to their clients,” said [Semil Shah], Founder of Pravrdh.“With our white-label model, we take care of the complex aspects of PPC management strategy, optimization, and reporting allowing agencies to focus on what they do best: fostering client relationships and scaling their business.

Pravrdh's white-label PPC services are designed to be as flexible as the needs of the agencies they serve. From handling high-volume ad campaigns to offering personalized strategies for niche markets, Pravrdh tailors its solutions to align with each agency's specific goals. The company's expert team manages everything from campaign setup and optimization to real-time reporting, ensuring that agencies have full transparency into performance and ROI at all times.

Expert-Led Services with Proven Results

Pravrdh's expertise in driving impactful PPC campaigns is underscored by its proven track record of delivering impressive results. One of the standout case studies highlights the company's success in generating $685,000 in revenue with a 9.2x ROAS (Return on Ad Spend) for a U.S.-based eCommerce client. This achievement is just one example of how Pravrdh's comprehensive PPC strategies have helped agencies deliver exceptional results for their clients.

In addition to its hands-on PPC management, Pravrdh offers agencies advanced features such as custom reporting and 24/7 access to dashboards. These tools allow clients to track and measure campaign performance in real time, providing them with the insights necessary to make data-driven decisions and refine their strategies for optimal results.

Key Offerings for Agencies:

Google & Microsoft Ads Management: Full-service campaign management across search and display networks.

Display, Shopping & Retargeting Ads: Comprehensive ad solutions designed to drive traffic, conversions, and retarget previous visitors.

Social Media Paid Campaigns: Strategically managed ads across popular platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

Custom Reporting & 24/7 Dashboards: Real-time access to key performance metrics and campaign insights.

White-Labeled Strategy & Communication: Transparent and branded communication for agencies to pass on directly to their clients.

Flexible Solutions for Agencies of All Sizes

Pravrdh understands that each agency has unique needs, which is why they offer customizable PPC packages designed to align with diverse business models. Whether it's a small agency looking to expand their service offerings or a large enterprise seeking to streamline their PPC management, Pravrdh's solutions are designed to meet agencies where they are and help them scale effectively.

The white-label nature of Pravrdh's offerings ensures that agencies retain complete control over client interactions, while benefiting from expert-level PPC management behind the scenes. With a team of certified PPC professionals, Pravrdh can help agencies navigate the increasingly complex world of paid advertising and achieve sustained success.

About Pravrdh:

Pravrdh is a trusted white-label PPC partner specializing in performance-focused paid advertising solutions for digital marketing agencies. Established with a commitment to excellence, Pravrdh helps agencies across the United States scale their advertising services, offering end-to-end management, expert strategy, and measurable results. By handling the complexities of PPC campaign management, Pravrdh allows agencies to focus on what matters most, growing their business and enhancing client satisfaction.

For more information on Pravrdh's white-label PPC services, visit