Virat Kohli Birthday: King Kohli Vs Anushka Sharma Net Worth Know Here

Virat Kohli Birthday: King Kohli is celebrating his 37th birthday today. He was born on November 5, 1988, in Delhi. After retiring from T20 and Test cricket, he recently played for the ODI team against Australia in Australia

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli married in 2017 after a long relationship. Subsequently, they welcomed their daughter, Vamika, and son, Akay. With their family growing, Virat Kohli has retired from T20 and Test cricket, while Anushka Sharma has been appearing in select films. They now reside in London.

Here, we share the combined net worth of Virat Kohli and his wife Anushka Sharma. You'll notice the stark difference in their income and wealth.

Anushka Sharma made her Bollywood debut in 2008 with the movie "Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi" opposite Shah Rukh Khan. She has also appeared in films such as Band Baaja Baaraat, Ladies vs Ricky Bahl, Sultan, Badmaash Company, Patiala House, Jab Tak Hai Jaan, Sui Dhaaga: Made in India, Dil Dhadakne Do, Matru Ki Bijlee Ka Mandola, PK, Bombay Velvet, and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.

Anushka Sharma, who has completed 17 years in Bollywood, is now a billionaire. Several media reports, including Dainik Bhaskar, have estimated her net worth at around 250 to 260 crores.

Virat Kohli has been the captain of Team India for a long time. He has been given an A grade in the Indian team. According to a report in Jansatta, Virat earns approximately 7 to 10 crore rupees annually. He also receives Man of the Match, Man of the Series, and match fees, along with various award money.

Virat Kohli charges between ₹5 crore and ₹10 crore for commercials. Jansatta estimated his net worth at approximately ₹1,053 crore in 2024.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli own a restaurant in London. The couple also owns a luxury bungalow there and often spends time in England with their children.

Virat and Anushka own a luxury villa in Gurugram worth 70 to 80 crore rupees, an apartment in Worli, Mumbai worth 35 crore rupees, a mansion in Aligarh worth crores, and several luxury cars. Their combined net worth is approximately 1300 crore rupees.