QGIRCO Wins Two Prestigious Awards At Global Economics Awards

Doha, Qatar: Qatar General Insurance & Reinsurance Company (QGIRCO) is proud to announce it has received two prestigious awards at The Annual Global Economics Awards 2025, organised by The Global Economics.

The awards have been won in the categories of 'Best Integrated Conventional & Takaful Insurance Provider - Qatar 2025' and 'Excellence in Insurance Profitability & Sustained Performance - Qatar 2025', in recognition of QGIRCO's performance data, which was carefully evaluated by the organising committee.

“It is always humbling yet gratifying to be acknowledged for our efforts. These awards reflect the dedication and vision of our entire team as we transform QGIRCO into a technology-driven, customer-focused insurer,” said Mr. Aimen Azara, Group CEO of QGIRCO.“Our digital transformation journey and commitment to financial stability have positioned us for sustainable growth, and we remain focused on delivering exceptional value to our customers and stakeholders.” Under the leadership of Aimen Azara, QGIRCO has achieved strong, sustained performance, powered by disciplined financial management and a clear, ongoing focus on technology modernisation.

Over the past year, the company has undergone significant transformations, diversified its investment portfolio, and strengthened cash reserves to enhance liquidity and overall financial resilience the technology front, QGIRCO has rolled out best-in-class digital platforms across its operations, including Azentio ONE for core insurance systems, eData for AI-enabled underwriting, Joclaims for automated motor claims, and Insursa Digibiz for customer-facing digital services. These solutions, together with modern ERP systems supporting medical and HR functions, are delivering greater efficiency and accuracy.