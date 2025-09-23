Govt Approves 25 Lakh Additional LPG Connections Under Ujjwala Yojana For FY 202526
Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri, announcing the decision, described it as a continuation of the government's focus on providing clean cooking fuel.
He said PMUY has transformed kitchens across the country, improved health outcomes, and contributed to women's empowerment.
The expansion will entail an expenditure of Rs 676 crore. This includes Rs 512.5 crore for providing 25 lakh deposit-free LPG connections at a cost of Rs 2,050 per connection, Rs 160 crore for targeted subsidies of Rs 300 per 14.2 kg LPG cylinder (for up to nine refills per year), and Rs 3.5 crore for project management, communication, and administrative expenses.
Beneficiaries under PMUY receive a deposit-free LPG connection covering the security deposit for a cylinder, pressure regulator, hose, consumer card, and installation charges.
The first refill and stove are also provided free of cost, with options available for 14.2 kg or 5 kg connections.
Applications are processed through a technology-enabled system, requiring submission of a simplified KYC form and a deprivation declaration, followed by verification by officials of public sector oil marketing companies.
