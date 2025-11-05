CM Naidu Lauds His Wife For Winning Two Prestigious Awards In London

MENAFN - IANS) Amaravati, Nov 5 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu said that he is proud of his wife Nara Bhuvaneswari after she received two prestigious awards in London.

The Chief Minister, who is in London with his wife, took to 'X' to share his thoughts after Bhuvaneswari, Vice-Chairperson and Managing Director of Heritage Food Limited, received the awards.

"Absolutely proud of my wife, Bhuvaneswari, who has been honoured with two prestigious awards in London today. The first, the IOD Distinguished Fellow Award, recognises her remarkable contribution to public service, business leadership, and society. The second, the Golden Peacock Award for Excellence in Corporate Governance 2025, has been presented to Heritage Foods Ltd for its unwavering commitment to ethical governance and corporate excellence," posted CM Naidu.

"Bhuvaneswari is not just an entrepreneur and philanthropist, but a proud representative of Telugu culture, upholding the best of Indian and Telugu heritage through her values, compassion, and leadership. Her journey continues to inspire everyone around her, and these recognitions beautifully reflect her vision, dedication, and heart. My heartfelt congratulations to Team Heritage and Team NTR Trust for their shared success," he added.

Bhuvaneswari, daughter of Telugu Desam Party (TDP) founder and former Chief Minister N. T. Rama Rao (NTR), is Managing Trustee of NTR Memorial Trust.

"Truly humbled and honoured to receive prestigious recognitions from the Institute of Directors here in London, the Distinguished Fellowship Award 2025 for public service and social impact, and the Golden Peacock Award for Excellence in Corporate Governance for Heritage Foods," posted Bhuvaneswari.

She stated that it was a moment of immense pride to receive these honours in the presence of her husband. "This recognition strengthens my resolve to continue serving people and contributing to society with greater dedication," she added.

Bhuvaneshwari's son and Human Resources Development and Information Technology Minister Nara Lokesh and daughter-in-law, Nara Brahmani, also took to 'X' to congratulate her.

"I'm deeply thrilled and proud today. My mother, Smt. Bhuvaneswari, and Heritage Foods Ltd are being honoured on a global platform. Amma, you've been an inspiring role model to our family. Your selection as a Distinguished Fellow of the Institute of Directors (IOD) for 2025 celebrates your lifelong commitment to ethical leadership, good governance, and societal impact," wrote Lokesh.

"My heartfelt congratulations also to Heritage Foods on winning the Golden Peacock Award for Excellence in Corporate Governance 2025. Emerging as a sector winner out of 410 responses and 175 shortlisted through a rigorous 3-tier evaluation is truly commendable. It's a proud moment that reflects integrity, innovation, and sustained stakeholder trust."

Brahmani also congratulated her mother-in-law and said, "Her tireless commitment to social service and ethical leadership continues to inspire us all".