Emarat Unveils Dedicated EV Service Centre In Dubai

Dubai's fuel-retail market marked a shift this week as Emirates Petroleum Company opened its 158th service station, the“Al Buhaira” site in Barsha South, incorporating what the company describes as the GCC's first dedicated Electric Vehicle Service Centre. This move underscores Emarat's response to evolving mobility trends as electric vehicles gain traction across the region.

Located in Dubai's New Dubai zone, the Al Buhaira station not only offers 24-hour fuel retail, a Freshplus convenience store, Bakeria, Café Arabica, a car-wash facility and standard servicing bays, but also houses the specialised EV Service Centre in partnership with EVS – Electric Vehicle Services LLC. According to Emarat's chief executive, Ali Khalifa Al Shamsi,“Al Buhaira marks two milestones for Emarat: a flagship addition to our New Dubai network and the GCC's first Electric Vehicle Service Centre. By partnering with EVS and integrating EV quick-service within our Lube Express model, we are extending Emarat's promise of safety, quality and convenience to every driver, regular or electric, while supporting the UAE's clean-mobility agenda.”

The collaboration with EVS introduces“EVS Express Service Bays”, which will be co-branded and rolled out within selected Emarat Lube Express facilities. The pilot phase begins with Barsha South and will extend to stations in Nahrawan and Muwafjah. EVS's founder and chief executive, Saeed Aljunaibi, stated the aim is“to become the world's most trusted name for everything related to electric vehicles, where drivers find complete solutions no one else has yet achieved.”

Analysts observe that Emarat's move comes amid strong momentum for electric mobility in the UAE and beyond. The expansion of EV charging infrastructure, government incentives and rising consumer interest are pushing fuel-retail operators to re-think their business models. Emarat's integration of EV servicing within its traditional fuel station footprint signals a broader shift in the sector towards hybrid offering of petroleum products and electric-vehicle maintenance support.

For the consumer, the Al Buhaira station brings notable convenience: EV owners will have access to dedicated diagnostic and quick-service bays aligned with the same health, safety and environmental standards as the company's mainstream operations. According to Emarat's senior vice-president of marketing and chief retail officer, Ali Bin Zayed Al Falasi,“The new EV Service Centre takes it a step further, offering future-ready diagnostics and quick service for EV owners, delivered with the same HSE excellence and efficiency our customers trust.”

However, industry watchers caution that while the launch signals ambition, execution will be key to success. EV service networks remain under-constructed compared to legacy servicing infrastructure. Ensuring skilled technicians, parts availability for multiple EV brands and seamless integration of the customer experience will determine whether the model scales effectively. Moreover, the market for EV servicing is still emerging in the region and may take time to contribute meaningfully to network profitability.

Competitive pressures are also mounting. Other regional players have accelerated EV-charging infrastructure rollout and service-hub plans. Analysts point out that Emarat's move may help it maintain relevance in a future where fuel volumes could begin to plateau as EV adoption accelerates. The company's broader strategy appears to target a mixed-fleet future combining internal-combustion vehicles with electric models.

