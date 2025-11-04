Azerbaijan's Non-Oil Trade With Georgia Picks Up Steam In 9M2025
The data obtained by Trend from the October issue of the Export Review published by the Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communication (CAERC) shows that this figure rose $49.7 million, or 25.5 percent, compared to the same period of 2024.
In September this year, Azerbaijan's non-oil exports to Georgia amounted to $28.4 million, down $9 million or 24.1 percent year on year.
Meanwhile, Azerbaijan's non-oil sector exports in the first nine months of this year grew by 7.7 percent compared to the same period in 2024, reaching $2.6 billion.
