Ukraine And World Bank Agree On Priorities For Social Sector Reform

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the Ministry's press service.

“We deeply value the World Bank's support in implementing practical reforms in the social sector. We share a common vision: financial assistance must be paired with quality social services. Only then can we ensure the social and economic integration of people affected by the war,” Uliutin emphasized.

Under the SPIRIT program, the World Bank provides technical assistance to help Ukraine design key social reforms, including pension reform, disability support systems, the development of social services, and the implementation of basic social assistance.

Rutkowski placed particular emphasis on the SPIRIT program component focused on supporting people with disabilities.

Uliutin added that the updated support system will be based on the principles of the International Classification of Functioning (ICF), aiming to create a model that integrates three core areas: healthcare, social protection, and employment.

The World Bank reaffirmed its readiness to provide expert assistance in shaping institutional frameworks, training programs, and data collection systems.

At the conclusion of the meeting, both sides agreed to strengthen strategic coordination and define key sectors where the World Bank will focus its continued support for Ukraine's social policy.

The Ministry also noted that the SPIRIT program is implemented with support from the UK government under the“Social Protection for Inclusion, Resilience, Innovation and Transformation” initiative, in collaboration with Ukraine's Ministry of Social Policy, the Social Protection Fund for Persons with Disabilities, UNICEF Ukraine, and administered by ISAR Ednannia.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, Ukraine received $177 million from the World Bank under the SURGE and THRIVE projects, aimed at smart fiscal management and healthcare system transformation. The funds were credited to the general fund of the state budget.

Photo credit: Ministry of Social Policy