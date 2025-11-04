Whatsapp Unveils Full Apple Watch App Experience

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

Meta Platforms Inc.'s messaging service WhatsApp has launched a dedicated app for the Apple Watch that allows users to engage with chats, voice calls and media directly from their wrist, without constantly accessing an iPhone. The update marks a departure from years of limited smartwatch support and brings the Apple Watch experience much closer to the full smartphone version of WhatsApp.

The new app offers call notifications, the ability to read complete messages-including longer texts-send voice messages, react with emojis, view chat history and display richer media such as images and stickers. Meta emphasises that all communication remains secured via end-to-end encryption. The minimum requirement is an Apple Watch Series 4 or later running watchOS 10 or above, paired with an iPhone that has WhatsApp installed.

This rollout addresses a long-standing gap in smartwatch support from WhatsApp, which until now provided only rudimentary mirrored notifications on the Apple Watch rather than a native application. Industry observers note that the move aligns with broader trends in wearable computing, where users expect full app functionality on smaller devices, not just notifications.

From the user's perspective the upgrade brings clear convenience: being able to record and send voice notes from the wrist, view entire chat threads and react quickly via emojis means fewer interruptions to handset usage. While some features-such as independent cellular connectivity for the watch version-are not yet available, the enhanced companion-mode is a step forward. On the flip side, some users point out that the experience still hinges on proximity to the iPhone, thus limiting full autonomy for those with cellular Apple Watches.

For Meta, this development helps strengthen its ecosystem across devices, and may have strategic value in retaining users in an environment of intensifying competition from rivals offering strong smartwatch experiences. With the architecture now extended to wearables, the company may roll out broader features and deeper integration in future updates. Meta itself has stated this is“just the start” of its Apple Watch ambitions.

Analysts indicate there remain open questions around optimisation and performance on the smaller form factor, as well as battery impact on the watch itself. The overall success may depend on how seamlessly the companion app integrates with broader WhatsApp functionality across iOS, desktop and other devices.

In the broader messaging app market the timing is notable: other platforms such as Snapchat have introduced smartwatch-centric features, signalling a shift toward more powerful wearable experiences rather than simply smartphone replication. For Apple Watch users who rely on WhatsApp, the rollout may reshape expectations for how they interact with messaging-making the wrist another viable access point, not just a notification surface.

