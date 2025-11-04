Shopr Rewards Joins GNEX-ACOTUR 2025 As Gold Sponsor

MENAFN - GetNews)



"Shopr Rewards joins GNEX-ACOTUR 2025 as a Gold Sponsor, supporting innovation and growth in Latin America's vacation ownership and hospitality sectors."Shopr showcases loyalty tech that boosts transactions, revenue, and guest retention for travel brands

Orlando, Fla. - November 4, 2025 - The Association of Vacation and Tourism Complexes (ACOTUR) and Perspective Group today announced that Shopr Rewards has joined as a Gold Sponsor of the GNEX-ACOTUR 2025 Conference, taking place November 18–20 at the Kempinski Hotel in Cancún, Mexico. GNEX-short for Global Networking Experience-is a series of executive-level events designed to foster innovation, connection, and growth in the vacation ownership and hospitality sectors.

Shopr Rewards is a mobile-first shopping app that redefines customer engagement by offering instant cash back at more than 325 major retail, restaurant, and lifestyle brands. Designed to complement existing loyalty programs, Shopr helps businesses drive transactions and future revenue by enabling customers to earn and redeem cash back directly in-app.

With features like targeted push notifications, behavioral analytics, and custom offers, Shopr empowers brands to deliver smarter promotions and deeper engagement while gaining real-time insight into customer behavior.

As part of the GNEX Conference series, GNEX-ACOTUR 2025 will bring together top executives from Mexico and international markets to explore new opportunities, share insights, and build meaningful partnerships. While ACOTUR members receive preferential rates, the event is open to all companies looking to expand their reach in Latin America.

“At Shopr, we're helping brands rethink what loyalty should look like in 2025,” said Alex Glover, Vice President of Marketing & Strategic Partnerships at Shopr Rewards.“We're not here to replace what already works-we're here to enhance it with rewards that are faster, smarter, and actually used. That's what we're bringing to GNEX-ACOTUR.”

Shopr Rewards' participation also reflects the rising importance of tech-enabled loyalty tools in helping resorts and travel brands improve the guest experience, build long-term relationships, and drive value beyond the point of sale.

“Shopr Rewards brings a data-driven approach to loyalty that aligns with the forward-thinking mindset of GNEX-ACOTUR,” said Paul Mattimoe, President and CEO of Perspective Group.“Their real-time cash-back model offers a practical path for brands looking to strengthen guest engagement and drive retention.”

With innovative sponsors like Shopr Rewards, GNEX-ACOTUR 2025 will deliver a dynamic agenda of high-impact networking, actionable insights, and meaningful conversations-making it a standout event for companies expanding across Latin America.

About Shopr Rewards

Shopr Rewards is a cutting-edge mobile shopping app that revolutionizes customer engagement and loyalty by offering instant cash back rewards at over 325 major retail, restaurant, and recreation brands. Designed to integrate seamlessly with existing loyalty programs, Shopr empowers businesses to drive transactions and future revenue by allowing customers to earn and redeem cash back directly through the app. With features like targeted push notifications, advanced purchase behavior analytics, and customizable promotional offers, Shopr not only enhances the customer experience but also provides valuable insights to help businesses better engage with their audience. For more information, visit shoprapp.

About ACOTUR

​ACOTUR (Asociación de Complejos Vacacionales y Turísticos, A.C.) is a nonprofit organization based in Cancún, Quintana Roo, dedicated to representing and supporting the vacation club and timeshare industry in southeastern Mexico. Founded in 2018, ACOTUR comprises over 50 member companies, encompassing more than 100 hotels and 45,000 rooms. The association focuses on promoting inclusion, responsible representation, transparent communication, and networking among its members and industry stakeholders. Under the leadership of its current president, Claudia Villuendas, ACOTUR aims to strengthen the sector by fostering collaboration with local and state authorities and enhancing professional development opportunities for industry personnel.

About GNEX Conference

With a new destination every year, a heavy focus on networking, high-quality events, and innovative format, GNEX Conferences attract senior-level executives from more than 100+ companies across the globe. The conference series brings together a unique mix of attendees from traditionally separated segments of the hospitality industry, enabling you to network with companies that specialize in Hotels, Vacation Ownership, Resort Real Estate, Vacation Rentals, OTAs, Travel Agencies & Travel Clubs, plus all the vendors that supply them, including Resort Management, Sales & Marketing, Legal & Financial, Construction & Renovation, Technology, HR & Training and more.