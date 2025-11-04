Discreet Private Investigations Launches Professional Bug Sweep Services In New York City

MENAFN - GetNews)



""New York City is a global hub for business, politics, and personal affairs-all of which make privacy more important than ever," said, Jason Beberniss, founder of Discreet Services, Inc. "Our mission is to protect individuals and organizations from hidden surveillance threats, and we're proud to bring our expertise to the heart of the city.""Discreet Private Investigations, a trusted leader in surveillance countermeasures, announces the expansion of its bug sweep services to New York City. The firm now offers comprehensive TSCM (Technical Surveillance Countermeasures) inspections for homes, businesses, and vehicles throughout the NYC metro area.

Discreet Services, Inc., a premier provider of private investigation and counter-surveillance services, is pleased to announce the launch of its professional bug sweep services in New York City.

With the explosion of covert surveillance technology, privacy in personal, professional, and public spaces has become increasingly vulnerable. IS's Technical Surveillance Countermeasures (TSCM) -commonly known as bug sweeps -are designed to detect and neutralize illegal or unauthorized surveillance devices.

DPI's team of experts uses industry-leading, military-grade detection tools to uncover:



Hidden cameras

Covert audio recorders

GPS trackers Wiretaps and other listening devices



These services are now available for residences, corporate offices, commercial properties, and vehicles across all five boroughs of New York City, including Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens, The Bronx, and Staten Island.

Who We Help:



Executives concerned about corporate espionage

High-profile individuals at risk of privacy breaches

Tenants and homeowners worried about hidden cameras or microphones

Attorneys and clients requiring secure meeting spaces Anyone experiencing suspicious activity or signs of eavesdropping



Why New York City? New York's dense population and high-profile activity make it a prime target for surveillance. DS's expansion into NYC is a strategic move to support growing demand for professional-grade privacy protection in one of the world's busiest urban environments.

