IEA Denies Muttaqi Contacted Dar Multiple Times On Phone

KABUL (Pajhwok): The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) says recent remarks by Pakistan's Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar that Afghan Foreign Minister Mawlawi Amin Khan Muttaqi contacted him six times in a single day are inaccurate and contrary to the spirit of diplomatic engagement.

Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar told the country's senate on Tuesday, ahead of the second round of negotiations in Istanbul, that Afghan Foreign Minister called him six times.

However, in a statement, MoFA said these claims were unfounded. The statement clarified that the first phone call between the two officials had taken place within the framework of mutual understanding and coordination.

The ministry added that during this initial contact, Ishaq Dar had expressed that he was not fully briefed on the situation and would respond after being fully informed.

A second conversation then took place and while Dar attempted to make another call the following day, it could not be completed for various reasons.

The statement emphasised that the foundation of ties between Kabul and Islamabad was mutual respect and engagement based on facts. Misrepresentations such as these contradict the principles of respect and diplomatic interaction between the two nations.

MoFA underlined that Afghanistan has consistently sought to engage with neighbouring countries on the basis of respect, understanding, and constructive relations, and expressed hope that senior Pakistani officials will accurately reflect facts in future diplomatic communications.

