MENAFN - GetNews)Vivy Tech is proud to announce the official launch of Vivy EdFund, a new philanthropic initiative dedicated to giving back to the community through education. Starting tomorrow, the Vivy EdFund website will go live, marking a significant step forward in the company's mission to drive meaningful social impact.

The program begins by funding full tuition for two high school girls in Venezuela, ensuring they can continue their studies despite severe financial hardship. Their families, unable to afford even low-income private education, faced the risk of having their daughters' admissions canceled. Thanks to Vivy EdFund, both students have been moved into a better, fully funded private school environment - free from the dangers of gangs, drugs, and violence that dominate much of the public school system in the region.

“Education is the foundation for opportunity,” said Pedro A. Rojas, co-founder of Vivy Tech.“By launching Vivy EdFund, we're making a long-term commitment to help kids break the cycle of poverty and create better futures for themselves and their families.”

Vivy Tech has long been committed to community support, but with Vivy EdFund, this commitment becomes a formal, sustainable program. The company established a commitment to allocate 5–10% of its revenue for scholarship programs that will support children throughout Latin America, starting with Venezuela.

The company established a short-term goal of supporting at least 10 students through scholarship programs during the upcoming 90 days. Vivy EdFund plans to increase its operations during the current year to extend educational opportunities to additional children throughout Latin America.

The program demonstrates how Vivy Tech applies its core values to achieve social benefits through technological resources and business revenue. All media inquiries and interview requests should be directed to Thomas Mustac, Senior Publicist at Otter PR, at....

About Vivy Tech

The Venezuelan entrepreneur and speaker, Pedro A. Rojas Arroyo, established Vivy Tech as a mission-driven organization that uses technology to create positive social change. The company operates through multiple sectors, including finance, defense, sports, and commerce, to develop innovative solutions with ethical AI systems that benefit disadvantaged communities. The company follows the global expertise of Pedro, who has worked in diplomacy, business, and academia to create an equitable future through forward-thinking solutions.