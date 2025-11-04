403
Brussels Airport Temporarily Closed After Drones Detected In Its Airspace
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, Nov 4 (KUNA) -- Belgian authorities announced on Tuesday evening the temporary closure of Brussels International Airport (Zaventem) for about an hour and a half after drones were detected within its airspace.
Brussels Airport confirmed the temporary shutdown but declined to provide further details at this stage, saying in a brief statement, "We are investigating the incident." Authorities have not yet announced the expected duration of the air traffic disruptions.
Belgian Defense Minister Theo Francken told local channel Play that "the airspace was closed after the police spotted a drone. This is a standard procedure, as such incidents may pose a danger to civil aviation".
The minister further confirmed that "drones were also sighted over the Kleine-Brogel base and the Florennes base in the province of Namur".
The incident comes amid a series of suspicious drone flights reported over sensitive sites and facilities across several European countries including Belgium over the past two months. (End)
