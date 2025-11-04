Imperial Reports Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results
| Three Months Ended
September 30
| Nine Months Ended
September 30
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Ore milled -tonnes
|1,780,867
|1,694,355
|5,261,729
|5,080,190
|Ore milled per calendar day -tonnes
|19,357
|18,417
|19,274
|18,541
|Grade % - copper
|0.240
|0.316
|0.272
|0.287
|Grade g/t - gold
|0.233
|0.251
|0.264
|0.265
|Recovery % - copper
|81.3
|83.2
|82.6
|82.2
|Recovery % - gold
|69.6
|69.7
|69.2
|68.2
|Copper -000's pounds
|7,655
|9,822
|26,055
|26,459
|Gold -ounces
|9,285
|9,527
|30,967
|29,544
Phase 4 pushback of the Springer pit generated 41% of the ore in the third quarter. Stripping of the Phase 5 pushback continues and produced 51% of the ore in the period. Approximately 1.0 million tonnes of Non-Acid Generating (“NAG”) waste was hauled to the Tailings Storage Facility.
The original 2025 production targets for Mount Polley were 25 - 27 million pounds copper and 35,000 - 40,000 ounces gold. Copper production for the year is now targeted to be about 30 million pounds and exceed the high end of the 2025 target. Gold production for the fourth quarter should be similar to the previous quarters of 2025, and we expect to produce about 40,000 ounces of gold for 2025, the high end of the 2025 target for gold.
Exploration, development, and capital expenditures in the third quarter of 2025 were $36.0 million compared to $27.8 million in the 2024 comparative quarter.
Red Chris Mine
Red Chris production (100%) for the third quarter of 2025 was 20,899,822 pounds copper and 21,660 ounces gold compared to 23,479,231 pounds copper and 22,624 ounces gold during the second quarter of 2025. In the third quarter of 2025, copper production was down 11% compared to the second quarter of 2025.
In the third quarter of 2025, Red Chris mine copper production was up 10% compared to the third quarter of 2024. The increase in copper production was a result of a 17% increase in copper grade (0.589% vs 0.504%), offset by a small decrease in throughput. Gold production in the third quarter of 2025 was up 61% from the third quarter of 2024 as result of the higher gold grades (0.562g/t vs 0.365g/t) and recovery, offset by slightly lower throughput.
For the nine months ending September 30, 2025, copper production was up 20% compared to the same period last year on higher copper grades and gold production was up 86% on higher gold grades and better recovery.
|100% Red Chris mine production
| Three Months Ended
September 30
| Nine Months Ended
September 30
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Ore milled -tonnes
|1,912,757
|1,995,442
|6,356,020
|6,585,328
|Ore milled per calendar day -tonnes
|20,791
|21,690
|23,197
|24,034
|Grade % - copper
|0.589
|0.504
|0.583
|0.466
|Grade g/t - gold
|0.562
|0.365
|0.529
|0.308
|Recovery % - copper
|84.2
|85.6
|82.7
|83.2
|Recovery % - gold
|62.7
|57.3
|61.1
|54.3
|Copper -000's pounds
|20,900
|18,977
|67,506
|56,369
|Gold -ounces
|21,660
|13,414
|65,947
|35,452
Imperial's 30% share of exploration, development, and capital expenditures were $30.7 million in the September 2025 quarter compared to $36.1 million in the 2024 comparative quarter.
Block Cave Feasibility Study
Work on the Feasibility Study for the Block Cave mine is advancing with the potential to announce an investment decision next year, pending receipt of the necessary consents and permits. Underground activities related to the project advancement will recommence once all investigations are complete and recommendations implemented, following the fall of ground incident and safe recovery of all workers in July.
Huckleberry Mine
Huckleberry operations ceased in August 2016 and the mine remains on care and maintenance status.
Site personnel continue to focus on maintaining site access, water management, maintenance of site infrastructure and equipment, and mine permit compliance. Work is also planned in 2025 to investigate and update the tailings facility design for Huckleberry.
Diamond drilling has been completed at the Whiting Creek area, 8.5 kilometres north of the Huckleberry mine and 1,000 metres east of the previously drilled Creek Zone. The target in this area is defined by a strong magnetic anomaly and a compilation of historic copper soil sampling results and is in the center of the host Whiting Creek stock.
For the September 2025 quarter, Huckleberry incurred idle mine costs comprised of $1.8 million in operating costs and $0.3 million in depreciation expense compared to $1.9 million in operating cost and $0.3 million in depreciation expense in the comparable quarter of 2024.
TECHNICAL INFORMATION
The technical and scientific information related to the Company's mineral projects has been reviewed and approved by Brian Kynoch, P.Eng., President of Imperial, and a designated Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101.
EARNINGS AND CASH FLOW
Select Quarter Financial Information
| expressed in thousands of dollars,
except share and per share amounts
| Three Months Ended
September 30
| Six Months Ended
September 30
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Operations:
|Total revenues
|$168,754
|$146,098
|$521,124
|$362,397
|Net income
|$38,537
|$32,268
|$120,424
|$43,473
|Net income per share
|$0.23
|$0.20
|$0.73
|$0.27
|Diluted income per share
|$0.22
|$0.20
|$0.72
|$0.27
|Adjusted net income(1)
|$38,511
|$32,268
|$120,398
|$43,397
|Adjusted net income per share(1)
|$0.23
|$0.20
|$0.73
|$0.27
|Adjusted EBITDA(1)
|$92,469
|$73,668
|$289,609
|$137,551
|Cash earnings(1)(2)
|$90,352
|$72,142
|$284,058
|$135,140
|Cash earnings per share(1)(2)
|$0.53
|$0.45
|$1.72
|$0.83
| Working capital deficiency
deficiency
|$(98,272
|)
|$(151,915
|)
|$(98,272
|)
|$(151,915
|)
|Total assets
|$1,800,352
|$1,534,533
|$1,800,352
|$1,534,533
|Total debt (including current portion)(3)
|$243,364
|$378,347
|$243,364
|$378,347
|(1)Refer toNon-GAAPFinancial Measuresfor further details.
| (2)Cash earnings is defined as the cash flow from operations before the net change in non-cash working capital balances, income and mining taxes, and interest paid and received. Cash earnings per share is defined as cash earnings divided by the weighted average number of common shares outstanding during the year.
|(3)Total debt consists of credit facility, development loan, convertible and non-convertible debentures, equipment loans and leases.
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
The Company reports on four non-GAAP financial measures: adjusted net loss, adjusted EBITDA, cash earnings and cash cost per pound of copper produced, which are described in detail below. The Company believes these measures are useful to investors because they are included in the measures that are used by management in assessing the financial performance of the Company.
Adjusted net loss, adjusted EBITDA, cash earnings and cash cost per pound of copper are not standardized financial measures under IFRS® Accounting Standards (“IFRS Accounting Standards”) and might not be comparable to similar financial measures disclosed by other issuers.
Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Net Income Per Share
Adjusted net income is derived from operating net income by removing the gains or loss, resulting from acquisition and disposal of property, mark to market revaluation of derivative instruments not related to the current period, net of tax, unrealized foreign exchange gains or losses on long term debt, net of tax and other non-recurring items. Adjusted net income in the September 2025 quarter was $38.5 million ($0.23 income per share) compared to an adjusted net income of $32.3 million ($0.20 income per share) in the 2024 comparative quarter. We believe that the presentation of Adjusted Net Income helps investors better understand the results of our normal operating activities and the ongoing cash generating potential of our business.
Adjusted EBITDA
Adjusted EBITDA in the September 2025 quarter was $92.5 million compared to $73.7 million in the 2024 comparative quarter. We define Adjusted EBITDA as net income before interest expense, taxes, depletion, and depreciation, and as adjusted for certain other items.
Cash Earnings and Cash Earnings Per Share
Cash earnings in the September 2025 quarter were $90.4 million compared to $72.1 million in the 2024 comparative quarter. Cash earnings per share were $0.53 in the September 2025 quarter compared to $0.45 in the 2024 comparative quarter.
Cash earnings and cash earnings per share are measures used by the Company to evaluate its performance; however, they are not terms recognized under IFRS Accounting Standards. We believe that the presentation of cash earnings and cash earnings per share is appropriate to provide additional information to investors about how well the Company can earn cash to pay its debts and manage its operating expenses and investment. Cash earnings are defined as cash flow from operations before the net change in non-cash working capital balances, income and mining taxes paid, and interest paid. Cash earnings per share are the same measure divided by the weighted average number of common shares outstanding during the year.
Cash Cost Per Pound of Copper Produced
Management uses this non-GAAP financial measure to monitor operating costs and profitability. The Company is primarily a copper producer and therefore calculates this non-GAAP financial measure individually for its two operating copper mines, Mount Polley and Red Chris (30% share), and on a composite basis for these mines.
Variations from period to period in the cash cost per pound of copper produced are the result of many factors including: grade, metal recoveries, amount of stripping charged to operations, mine and mill operating conditions, labour and other cost inputs, transportation and warehousing costs, treatment and refining costs, the amount of by-product and other revenues, the US$ to CDN$ exchange rate and the amount of copper produced.
| Calculation of Cash Cost Per Pound of Copper Produced
| expressed in thousands, except cash cost per pound of copper produced
| Three Months Ended September 30, 2025
|Mount Polley
|Red Chris
|Composite
|Cash cost of copper produced in US$
|$
|(9,663
|)
|$
|8,723
|$
|(941
|)
|Copper produced – 000's pounds
|7,655
|6,270
|13,925
|Cash cost per lb copper produced in US$
|$
|(1.26
|)
|$
|1.39
|$
|(0.07
|)
| expressed in thousands, except cash cost per pound of copper produced
| Three Months Ended September 30, 2024
|Mount Polley
|Red Chris
|Composite
|Cash cost of copper produced in US$
|$
|1,016
|$
|19,263
|$
|20,278
|Copper produced – 000's pounds
|9,822
|5,693
|15,515
|Cash cost per lb copper produced in US$
|$
|0.10
|$
|3.38
|$
|1.31
| expressed in thousands, except cash cost per pound of copper produced
| Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025
|Mount Polley
|Red Chris
|Composite
|Cash cost of copper produced in US$
|$(29,193
|)
|$26,850
|$(2,343
|)
|Copper produced – 000's pounds
|26,055
|20,252
|46,307
|Cash cost per lb copper produced in US$
|$(1.12
|)
|$1.33
|$(0.05
|)
| expressed in thousands, except cash cost per pound of copper produced
| Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024
|Mount Polley
|Red Chris
|Composite
|Cash cost of copper produced in US$
|$21,130
|$57,389
|$78,520
|Copper produced – 000's pounds
|26,459
|16,910
|43,369
|Cash cost per lb copper produced in US$
|$0.80
|$3.39
|$1.81
For detailed information, refer to Imperial's 2025 Third Quarter Management's Discussion and Analysis available on and
About Imperial
Imperial is a Vancouver based exploration, mine development and operating company with holdings that include the Mount Polley mine (100%), the Huckleberry mine (100%), and the Red Chris mine (30%). Imperial also holds a portfolio of 23 greenfield exploration properties in British Columbia.
Company ContactsBrian Kynoch | President | S. Dhillon | Chief Financial Officer |
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
Certain information contained in this news release are not statements of historical fact and are“forward-looking” statements. Forward-looking statements relate to future events or future performance and reflect Company management's expectations or beliefs regarding future events and include, but are not limited to, specific statements regarding the Company's expectations with respect to: continuation of Mount Polley mine's Springer Pit Phase 5 pushback; expectations that Mount Polley mine's copper and gold production will meet or exceed the high end of their respective 2025 targets; the continuation of work to advance preparation for the Red Chris block cave feasibility study with the potential to announce an investment decision next year pending receipt of the necessary consents and permits; the continuation of underground project development to support the Red Chris block cave once investigations are complete, and recommendations implemented, following the fall of ground incident and safe recovery of all workers in July; Huckleberry's care and maintenance activities and 2025 plans to investigate and update the tailings facility design; and more general statements regarding the Company's expectations with respect to its business and operations; metal pricing and demand; fluctuation of revenues; metal production guidance and estimates; and expectations regarding the usefulness of non-IFRS financial measures including adjusted net income (loss), adjusted EBITDA, cash earnings and cash cost per pound of copper.
In certain cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "outlook", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved" or the negative of these terms or comparable terminology. By their very nature forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements.
In making the forward-looking statements in this news release, the Company has applied certain factors and assumptions that are based on information currently available to the Company as well as the Company's current beliefs and assumptions. These factors and assumptions and beliefs and assumptions include hazards and risks disclosed with the“Risk Factors” section of the Company's current Annual Information Form, and other public filings which are available for review on Imperial's SEDAR+ profile at Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended, many of which are beyond the Company's ability to control or predict. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and all forward-looking statements in this news release are qualified by these cautionary statements.
