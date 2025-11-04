Chronicles Of Victory: November 5, 2020
The 44-day second Karabakh war ended with the liberation of Azerbaijan's territories from nearly 30-year Armenian occupation and the restoration of territorial integrity.
Chronicle of the 40th day of the Second Karabakh War:
- President Aliyev gave an interview to the Spanish EFE news agency.
- The fighting continued mainly in the direction of Aghdara and Khojavand.
- Armenia violated ceasefire on the state border with Azerbaijan
- Armenian armed forces shelled Goranboy, Tartar, and Aghjabadi.
- A person injured as a result of Armenian aggression died in Barda.
- The number of Azerbaijani civilians killed as a result of the Armenian aggression reached 92.
- Armenian armed forces shelled the villages of Tartar and Aghdam districts.
- A video of new military equipment abandoned by Armenian armed forces on the battlefield was released.
- Video of the liberated villages of Fuzuli and Khojavand districts was released.
- Video of the destruction of the Armenian military infrastructure in Tonashen village was released.
- Armenian military column was ambushed and destroyed near Aghdara.
- The battery of the 41st artillery regiment of Armenian armed forces was destroyed.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment