Pankaj Tripathi To Shatrughan Sinha: 8 Famous Bollywood Actors From Bihar

Pankaj Tripathi to Shatrughan Sinha: With the Bihar Assembly elections looming in the corner; Here's a list of famous Bollywood actors from Bihar. These people have carved out their own place in the industry with their amazing talent

Pankaj Tripathi is from Belsand, Bihar. Pankaj is an actor who fits any role. He began his acting career with a small role in the 2004 film Run. He has since starred in several hit films. He worked in 'Gangs of Wasseypur' to the hit series 'Mirzapur'.

Manoj Bajpayee, who plays every character with complete conviction, hails from Belwa, Bihar. He entered the acting world with a one-minute role in the 1994 film Drohkaal. He subsequently delivered numerous hit films. He has received four National Awards.

Sanjay Mishra is from Darbhanga, Bihar. Sanjay is an actor who can play any role with ease. He first appeared in the 1995 film Oh Darling, Yeh Hai India. He has starred in numerous hit films alongside major stars throughout his career.

Vinay Pathak is from Bihiya, Bihar. Throughout his film career, Vinay has portrayed a variety of characters with ease and honesty. He entered the film industry with the 1996 film Fire. Prior to this, he had appeared in several TV serials.

Bollywood's most popular actor, Shatrughan Sinha, is from Patna, Bihar. He began his career with small roles in films. He gained popularity with the 1976 film Kalicharan. He has delivered several hit films throughout his career. He is now away from the screen. But he is now a TMC MP from Asansol.

Sushant Singh Rajput was from Patna, Bihar. He began his acting career in television and then moved to Bollywood. He has been a part of many hit films. He is no longer with us.

Akhilendra Mishra is from Siwan, Bihar. He has played character roles in several films and TV serials. He has mostly appeared in negative roles. His distinctive voice has made him popular with fans. His first film was Dharavi, released in 1992.

Shekhar Suman is from Patna, Bihar. Shekhar is a comedian and a prolific actor. He made his Bollywood debut with the 1984 film Utsav. He has appeared in several popular television serials and hosted several shows.