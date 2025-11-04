Zohran Mamdani, Who Calls Himself A Democratic Socialist, Elected New York City Mayor: US Media

MENAFN - Live Mint) Zohran Mamdani has won the race to become New York City's mayor, US media reported on Wednesday.

Mamdani has scored a resounding victory, beating former state governor Andrew Cuomo with the highest voter turnout in decades, according to the Associated Press.

Mamdani has drawn liberal voters with plans for free childcare, free bus transport and a rent freeze affecting roughly one million rent-regulated New Yorkers.

“Democratic nominee Zohran Mamdani defeated former Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who ran as a third-party candidate, after also defeating Cuomo in a June primary,” NBC said in one of its reports.

Mamdani, whose triumphant campaign was built on progressive ideas and a relentless focus on affordability, will become the city's youngest mayor in more than a century, New York Times reported. Mamdani is 34.

Mamdani, who calls himself a democratic socialist, will become the city's first Muslim mayor. Mamdani has drawn liberal voters with plans for free childcare, free bus transport and a rent freeze affecting roughly one million rent-regulated New Yorkers.



Zohran Mamdani's election marks a significant milestone in NYC's political landscape.

His platform focuses on progressive social policies aimed at improving the lives of New Yorkers. High voter turnout indicates a growing engagement in local politics and a demand for change.

