Uri To OMG 2: Yami Gautam Starrer Top 7 Highest Grossing Films

Yami Gautam's courtroom drama film 'Haq' is set to release in theaters on November 7. So, before this film's release, let's find out about Yami's low-budget movies that caused a stir in theaters

Yami Gautam was seen in an important role in 'Uri: The Surgical Strike'. After this film, Yami's career took off. Made on a budget of 25 crores, it earned 341.75 crores worldwide.

Yami Gautam appeared in Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi's film 'OMG 2'. Made on a budget of 50 crores, this film earned 221.75 crores worldwide.

The Hrithik Roshan and Yami Gautam starrer 'Kaabil' collected 178.1 crores at the box office. The budget for this film was just 35 crores.

Yami Gautam was the lead actress in the film 'Article 370'. Her film earned 103.4 crores worldwide. Its budget was 20 crores.

Yami Gautam was seen in a supporting role in the film 'Action Jackson'. This film collected 88.8 crores.

In the film 'Badlapur', Yami was seen in a small but important role. This film earned 78.9 crores at the box office.

Made on a budget of 15 crores, Yami Gautam's debut film 'Vicky Donor' did a business of 54.66 crores.