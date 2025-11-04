403
UN Secretary General Calls For End Of Conflict In Sudan, Ceasefire Violations In Gaza
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has called on the warring factions in Sudan for immediate end of the conflict and expressed his deep concern about the continued violations of the ceasefire in Gaza.
Speaking at a press conference at the Second World Summit for Social Development (WWSD2) 2025 today, Guterres said that the horrifying crisis in Sudan is spiralling out of control as for over 18 months, El Fasher and the surrounding areas in North Darfur have been an epicentre of suffering, hunger, violence and displacement.
He said:“I once again call for an immediate end to this unimaginable violence. I call for the safe, rapid and unimpeded delivery of humanitarian aid to all civilians in need. Since the Rapid Support Forces entered El Fasher last weekend, the situation is growing worse by the day. Hundreds of thousands of civilians are trapped by this siege. People are dying of malnutrition, disease and violence.”
“I call for the safe, rapid and unimpeded delivery of humanitarian aid to all civilians in need. I call for an end to the flow of weapons and fighters into Sudan - which is making a desperate situation even worse,' Guterres appealed.
“We need an immediate cessation of hostilities. I call on both the Sudanese Armed Forces and the Rapid Support Forces to work with my Personal Envoy for the Sudan, Ramtane Lamamra, towards a negotiated settlement. Come to the negotiating table. Bring an end to this nightmare of violence - now. It is time for peace,” he stressed.
The secretary general continued that he was deeply concerned about the continued violations of the ceasefire in Gaza.
“They must stop and all parties must abide by the decisions of the first phase of the peace agreement. And let's not forget the need to establish a credible political path towards ending the occupation, realising the right to self-determination of the Palestinian people, and leading to a two-state solution that enables Israelis and Palestinians to live in peace and security," he said.
He also highlighted that Qatar has long been a committed friend and partner of the United Nations and generous supporter of humanitarian relief around the world.
Guterres remarked:“An advocate of education - including for girls in Afghanistan, where Qatar is providing financial aid and technical support to keep girls learning while also hosting the multilateral Doha Process to support the international community's engagement with Afghanistan. And a peacemaker in the Middle East and globally - including as a permanent mediator in the Gaza conflict and in brokering a peace agreement between the government of the DRC and the M23 armed group,”
He also noted that as the host of the Second World Summit for Social Development, Qatar is once again playing a decisive global role as the summit represents a renewed commitment to place people, dignity, and social justice at the heart of sustainable development.
Guterres said that the Doha Declaration emerging from the Summit is a clear and bold commitment by the global community to speed up the progress.
“The Doha Declaration represents a people's plan. Today, I am calling for action in four key areas to bring this people's plan to life: Accelerating our fight against poverty and inequality; Bringing a laser focus to job-creation and employment; Supercharging global efforts to finance development and A people's plan must include all people, leaving no one behind” he added.
