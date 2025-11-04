403
Dax Forecast 04/11: Rallies In Consolidation Range (Video)
(MENAFN- Daily Forex)
- The DAX rallied on Monday, breaking above the 50-day EMA, signaling possible bullish momentum. I expect support near €24,000 and €23,050, with potential upside toward €25,000 if risk appetite continues to strengthen.
