Schaeffler Partners With Neura Robotics To Advance Humanoid Actuators And Physical AI Ecosystem

MENAFN - Robotics & Automation News) Schaeffler and Neura Robotics agree 'future-oriented technology partnership'

November 4, 2025 by Sam Francis

Schaeffler and Neura Robotics, a high-tech company in the field of cognitive robotics, say they have agreed a“trailblazing technology partnership”.

The collaboration covers the development and supply of key components – such as innovative actuators – for humanoid robots. Moreover, Schaeffler will deploy humanoids from Neura in its global production network and integrate a mid-four-digit number of humanoids into its production by 2035.

In doing so, Schaeffler is also collaborating with other renowned manufacturers. Through the partnership, Neura Robotics is securing a significant portion of its requirement for compact, lightweight actuators for continuous duty operation.

Both companies generate real application data that is essential for training humanoid robots. This data will be incorporated into the Neuraverse, a global cognitive ecosystem that connects physical AI and enables it to learn faster so as to continuously optimize the capabilities of robots.

Andreas Schick, chief operating officer of Schaeffler, comments:“Humanoid robotics is an important growth segment for Schaeffler, and Neura is one of the most innovative companies in Europe. The collaboration underscores our position as a preferred technology partner in this field.

“Schaeffler will bring decades of product and industrialization expertise to the partnership. By combining our expertise strategically, we are not only strengthening our own competitiveness but as pioneers in technology we are also setting benchmarks for Germany as a business location.”

David Reger, CEO and founder of Neura Robotics, says:“With Schaeffler, one of Germany's largest and most experienced industrial players is underscoring that you cannot wait for new technologies but must actively advance them.

“This is how the German automotive industry once became a world market leader hand in hand with the automation sector.

“Together, we are committed to driving the industrialization of humanoids forward and creating above all what makes them deployable on an industrial scale: a global ecosystem for Physical AI, built on an independent European data foundation.”

A key component of the partnership is the joint capture and use of production data as the basis for developing the industrial robotics skills that will be needed in the production environment of the future.

Cutting-edge systems enable motion and interaction data in the production environment to be generated and used for training AI models. This means that humanoid robots can be systematically trained to do specific tasks and continually refined and improved.

Through this collaboration, new skills based on real application data are being developed for Schaeffler while the Neuraverse database is being expanded.

Schaeffler will also contribute its extensive expertise in the development of planetary gear actuators. These actuators are used, for instance, in joints that carry out precise rotational movements such as shoulders, elbows, knees or wrists.

Despite their compact and lightweight construction, they need to be designed for maximum torque in continuous duty operation. Schaeffler's actuator range for humanoids offers torque ratings of up to Nm 250. This would allow humanoid 4NE1, for example, to carry even heavy loads.