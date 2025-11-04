Swift Navigation And Asensing Partner To Deliver Automotive-Grade High-Accuracy GPS For Industrial Autonomy

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Compatibility of Asensing NAV3120 Module with Swift's Skylark Precise Positioning Service Enables Robust, Centimeter-Level Positioning for Robotics, Drones, and Logistic Applications

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Swift Navigation, a global leader in precise positioning technology for mass-market applications, and Asensing, a leading provider of high-precision GNSS sensors, today announced full compatibility between the Asensing NAV3120 high-precision GNSS positioning module and Swift's SkylarkTM Precise Positioning Service. Skylark is a cloud-based service that improves the accuracy of standard Global Navigation Satellite Systems (GNSS), such as GPS, from several meters to a few centimeters.

The widespread deployment of connected and autonomous IoT systems-from smart delivery robots and UAVs to precision agriculture and logistics-demands reliable, centimeter-level positioning that performs consistently across diverse environments and at scale. Traditional high-precision solutions often struggle to meet the requirements for low power, compact form factor, and cost-effective scalability needed to bring industrial autonomy to mass-market applications.

Swift's Skylark Nx RTK, the highest-precision variant of Skylark, leverages a proprietary atmospheric model to deliver continuous 1-2 cm accuracy across vast geographic areas, including all of Western Europe. This carrier-grade network eliminates the need for developers to manage base stations or switch between multiple correction providers, simplifying the deployment of high-precision outdoor robots at scale.

The seamless interoperability between Skylark Nx RTK and Asensing's NAV3120 module provides customers with a highly reliable, centimeter-accurate solution packaged in a compact, automotive-qualified hardware module. Joint testing demonstrated this high performance, with the solution achieving a sustained 1.7 cm horizontal position error at 95% confidence during a 24-hour period, which significantly accelerates time-to-market for applications requiring the highest level of positioning integrity.

“The combination of Asensing's NAV3120 and Swift's Skylark addresses a critical need in the autonomous landscape for an integrated solution that is both high-performance and commercially scalable,” said Holger Ippach, EVP of Product & Marketing at Swift Navigation.“Skylark's unique cloud-based architecture and carrier-operated network allow us to provide a globally consistent correction service that scales from a single prototype to millions of vehicles. Combined with Asensing's robust hardware, it delivers the reliability and scalability needed for industrial and IoT autonomy.”

Centimeter Accuracy in an Automotive-Grade Package

The NAV3120 is a powerful, full-constellation and quad-frequency signal reception module engineered for demanding applications. Its key features include:



Automotive-Grade: Complies with AEC-Q100 standards for integrated circuits used in automotive applications.

Extreme Operating Range: Sustains temperatures from -40°C to +105°C.

Compact Design: Small size and standard 17 x 22 x 3.1 mm footprint, weighing only 2g. Efficient Power: Low power consumption of just 0.4W.

The integrated solution is immediately available for use across a wide range of autonomy applications, including:



Autonomous Mobile Robots, such as robotic lawnmowers and delivery robots

Drones and Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs)

Micromobility and fleet management

Advanced handheld and wearable high-precision devices Precision agriculture and heavy machinery



“Partnering with Swift Navigation, a leader in precise positioning services, allows us to offer our NAV3120 customers a proven, centimeter-level correction solution on a global scale,” said Liyan Wang, VP for R&D at Asensing.“The NAV3120's adherence to the stringent AEC-Q100 standard and its ability to operate in extreme environments make it an ideal choice for next-generation mobile robotics and industrial automation systems.”

ABOUT SWIFT NAVIGATION

Swift Navigation is a global technology company pioneering reliable, affordable high-accuracy satellite positioning to unlock autonomy and automation at scale. Its SkylarkTM Precise Positioning Service improves the accuracy of standard Global Navigation Satellite Systems (GNSS), such as GPS, from several meters to a few centimeters. Skylark powers more than 10 million vehicles and devices deployed by leading automotive OEMs, Tier 1 suppliers, robotics companies, and IoT system integrators. Learn more about how Swift is building the infrastructure to enable a safer and more productive future at swiftnav.

ABOUT ASENSING

Founded in 2014, ASENSING is committed to developing sensors at top quality, performance and safety standards to power smart mobility and automation. The leader in high-precision positioning sensors, ASENSING has shipped over 5 million units, with products being widely used in automotive, robotics, power industry, precision agriculture, heavy machinery, etc. It partners with more than 30 OEMs globally. Headquartered in Guangzhou, China, it operates smart plants and branches in the southern and eastern coastal regions, with local technical teams in Germany, Japan, and the US.

