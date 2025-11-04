Guggenheim Postdoctoral Fellow, Smithsonian Institution

Gabriela Radulescu was recently a Guggenheim Postdoctoral Fellow at the Smithsonian National Air and Space Museum (2024-2025). Gabriela holds a PhD in the history of science from the Technical University of Berlin. Her dissertation“A History of Communication with Extraterrestrial Intelligence (CETI): Astronautics and Radio Astronomy Across the Iron Curtain (1956-1976)” examined the political origins and history of the scientific field known to this day as the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence (SETI). Her thesis is the first attempt to offer a highly contextualized historiographical account of CETI/ SETI, showing how it emerged and evolved throughout its first two decades. Gabriela also holds an MA in History of Ideas and Science from the University of Iceland, Reykjavik, and an MA in Social Anthropology from the National University of Political Studies and Public Administration, Bucharest. She was previously trained as a philosopher, with a BA from the University of Bucharest. Gabriela has experience organizing TEDx conferences, international volunteering, and writing academic book reviews.

2024 Technical University of Berlin, PhD History of Science

ExperienceEducation