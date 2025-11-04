403
Kuwait Amir Representative Departs Qatar Following Social Development Summit
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, Nov 4 (KUNA) -- Representative of His Highness the Amir of Kuwait Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah departed Qatar on Tuesday.
His Highness the Prime Minister was heading Kuwait's delegation to the Second World Summit for Social Development.
He congratulated Qatar on the success of the summit, and expressed his gratitude for the warm welcome and generosity. (end)
aai
