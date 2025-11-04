403
India extends its support for Gaza peace plan amid India-Israel talks
(MENAFN) India has voiced support for the US-led Gaza peace plan during high-level discussions between Indian External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar in New Delhi on Tuesday.
“India supports the Gaza peace plan and hopes that it paves the way for a durable and lasting solution,” Jaishankar said during the meeting, according to reports.
Saar arrived in the Indian capital late Monday for an official visit amid ongoing regional efforts to stabilize Gaza.
The first phase of the US President Donald Trump–backed 20-point peace plan, which began on Oct. 10, involves the exchange of Israeli hostages for Palestinian prisoners. It also includes measures to rebuild Gaza and establish a new governing authority excluding Hamas.
According to the Gaza Health Ministry, Israel’s military campaign since October 2023 has left more than 68,800 people dead and over 170,300 wounded.
Saar’s visit comes shortly after India and Israel signed a bilateral investment agreement in September. The two nations, which celebrated 30 years of full diplomatic ties in 2022, continue to deepen their strategic partnership, with bilateral trade nearing $4 billion last year.
