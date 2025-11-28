No Rise In Crimes Against Women, Claims Odisha Law Minister

MENAFN - IANS) Bhubaneswar, Nov 28 (IANS) The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and opposition Biju Janata Dal (BJD) and Congress on Friday engaged in a heated debate in the state assembly over the alleged deterioration of law and order and rising cases of atrocities against women in the state.

During a discussion on the adjournment motion moved by the Congress party over the incident of sexual assault on three minor girls by one of their villagers in Malkangiri district, the Law Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan on Friday asserted that cases of atrocities against women have come down since the BJP formed the government in the state.

Sharing details about the incident, Harichandan told the house that as per a case registered on November 25, one Niru Ray (45), committed sexual misbehaviour with the three minor girls on November 23 at a village under MV-79 Police Station area of Malkangiri district.

Following the receipt of the complaint, the police registered a case and arrested the accused on November 26.

“During the 15 months from July 1, 2024, to September 30, 2025, since our government assumed office, the number of crimes against women and children has remained broadly unchanged when compared with the previous 15-month period (April 1, 2023, to June 30, 2024),” said Harichandan.

He further noted that from July 1, 2024, to September 30, 2025, a total of 40,947 cases of crimes against women have been registered in Odisha, as compared to 40,771 cases registered between April 1, 2023, to June 30, 2024.

While comparing the 15 months of BJP rule with the corresponding period under the previous government, he further stated that rape cases had declined by 3.3 per cent and molestation cases by 1.9 per cent, whereas sexual harassment cases had shown a marginal increase of 0.7 per cent.

The minister noted that incidents of public disrobing of women had fallen by 22.2 per cent, voyeurism cases had remained stable, and acid attacks against women had dropped sharply by 66.7 per cent.

He added that cases of human trafficking of women had reduced by 24.1 per cent, dowry deaths by 20.6 per cent, and dowry-related torture cases by 7.2 per cent.

“The Government has been giving topmost priority to the safety of women. Timely registration of cases, proper investigation, close monitoring of trial proceedings, ensuring compensation to victims, providing counselling for mental well-being, shelter support, and ensuring justice to victims are our primary priorities,” said Harichandan.

Meanwhile, the opposition members staged a walkout from the Assembly, registering their displeasure over the minister's response to the adjournment motion.