Mizoram: Drugs Worth Rs 16.26 Crore Seized, One Arrested

MENAFN - IANS) Aizawl, Nov 28 (IANS) In a joint operation, the Assam Rifles and the Mizoram Police seized drugs worth Rs 16.26 crore and arrested a drug peddler in Mizoram's Saitual district, officials said on Friday.

A defence spokesman said that to curb the spread of the drug menace in Mizoram, an anti-narcotics joint operation was conducted by the Assam Rifles and Mizoram Police on Thursday night. Based on specific intelligence about the movement of drugs on Champhai-Saitual Road, an operation was launched, and the joint team established a vehicle check post, which intercepted the suspected vehicle carrying drugs.

During the search operation, 5.421 kgs of highly addictive methamphetamine tablets valued at over Rs 16.26 crores were recovered from the drug peddler identified as Thangtinsei, a resident of Manipur's border town Moreh, along the India-Myanmar border. Recovered contraband along with the apprehended individual was handed over to the Saitual Police for detailed investigation and further legal proceedings.

The latest seizure of drugs was made 24 hours after a similar consignment was confiscated in Mizoram, and both the illegal consignments were smuggled from neighbouring Myanmar.

On November 26, Assam Rifles seized methamphetamine tablets valued at over Rs 13.33 crore and arrested a Myanmarese drug peddler. Acting on specific intelligence inputs regarding narcotics trafficking near the India-Myanmar border, Assam Rifles troops launched an operation along the World Bank Road at bordering Zokhawthar in Mizoram's Champhai district.

During the operation, suspicious movement was detected, and a swift conduct of operation led to the recovery of 4.444 kg of Methamphetamine tablets, a dangerous psychotropic substance, with an international market value of about Rs 13.33 crore.

Mizoram shares 510 km and 318 km unfenced border with Myanmar and Bangladesh, respectively, while Manipur shares 398 km unfenced border with Myanmar. Both northeastern states share borders with Assam, Nagaland and Tripura, which facilitates cross-border and inter-state drug trafficking.

Myanmar's Chin state is a hub for the smuggling of varied drugs, exotic wildlife animals and many other contraband through six Mizoram districts -- Champhai, Siaha, Lawngtlai, Hnahthial, Saitual and Serchhip and five Manipur districts – Churachandpur, Tengnoupal, Chandel, Kamjong and Ukhrul.