MP Police Busts Clandestine Drugs Factory In Neemuch, Seizes Rs 30 Crore Narcotics

MENAFN - IANS) Neemuch/Bhopal, Nov 28 (IANS) In a major strike against synthetic drug cartels, the Narcotics Wing of Madhya Pradesh Police on Friday raided a secluded farmhouse in Lasudiya village under Rampura police station in Neemuch district and dismantled a fully operational Mephedrone (MD) manufacturing laboratory.

Three persons – Niranjan Dayama (resident of Khedi, Manasa), Arjun Garasiya and Ramesh Garasiya (both residents of Lasudiya) – were arrested on the spot. Police recovered 2.7 kg of solid MD, 16 kg of liquid MD, and more than 70 kg of precursor chemicals and manufacturing equipment.

The entire haul is valued at over Rs 30 crore in the international market. The raid was conducted under the ongoing state-wide“Drug Attack” campaign launched at the direction of DGP Kailash Makwana.

Additional Director General of Police (Narcotics) KP Venkateshwar Rao said the operation was executed on a precise tip-off from an informant. Drug traffickers are constantly evolving tactics, but police teams are one step ahead, he added.

The farmhouse had been converted into a sophisticated clandestine lab with separate sections for mixing, crystallisation and packaging. Officers also seized three motorcycles and three mobile phones used by the accused.

The action was led by DIG (Narcotics) Mahesh Chand Jain and executed by a joint team of Indore and Neemuch Narcotics Cells comprising Inspectors Rakesh Chaudhary, Bharat Singh Chavda, Harish Solanki, Tejendra Singh Sengar and Malay Mahant. Neemuch SP Ankit Jaiswal and the district police provided crucial ground support.

A case has been registered under various sections of the NDPS Act. Interrogation of the arrested trio has begun to trace the forward and backward linkages, including possible supply chains to Rajasthan, Gujarat and overseas markets.

Senior officials said busting an active MD production unit inside Madhya Pradesh is rare and marks a significant blow to synthetic drug syndicates that have increasingly shifted manufacturing bases from Gujarat to border districts of MP.

The“Drug Attack” campaign, launched last month, has already resulted in multiple large seizures across the state. Authorities believe the latest success will severely disrupt the supply of party drug MD during the upcoming New Year season.