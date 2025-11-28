Jr World Cup Hockey: Rosan Kujur, Dilraj Singh Score Brace Each As India Thrash Chile 7-0

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Nov 28 (IANS) The Indian junior men's hockey team got off to a rampaging start with a 7-0 win against Chile in their first Pool B match at the FIH Hockey Men's Junior World Cup 2025, which witnessed a grand opening ceremony on Friday at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium in Egmore, Chennai, on Friday.

Goals for India were scored by Rosan Kujur (16', 21'), Dilraj Singh (25', 34'), Ajeet Yadav (35'), Anmol Ekka (48'), and Rohit (59'). Meanwhile, the Indian goalies Bikramjeet Singh and Prince Deep Singh did exceptionally well to keep a clean slate.

It was a nervy start to the first quarter with the visitors showing a lot of promise and standing tall against a more experienced Indian side. They didn't allow easy chances for India, even though Dilraj Singh, the home team's stylish striker, was making some aspiring forays into the circle. While there was no real breakthrough coming in the first quarter, despite earning a PC in the 15th minute, India started the second quarter on a rollicking note with a quickfire goal in the 16th minute.

It was Rosan Kujur who netted this one with ease, getting the Chennai crowd up on its feet, roaring for the hosts. They doubled the lead almost immediately when Rosan struck again in the 21st minute. A brilliant ball was played from the mid-line, which was picked up well by Rosan, who was completely unmarked. With a 2-0 lead, India was completely in control of the game and had broken away from the Chilean resistance they showcased in the first quarter.

Meanwhile, Dilraj Singh scored one in the 25th minute to give India a solid 3-0 lead before going into the third quarter. India's fourth goal came in the 34th minute when Ankit Pal did extremely well to beat three Chilean defenders to find Dilraj inside the circle. Already in the mood to score goals, Dilraj positioned himself with a quick turn back and found a clean opening to find the net. In the very next minute, Ajeet Yadav struck a splendid goal, making it 5-0, leaving no chance for Chile to come back into the game.

The final quarter found a few more Indian names making the scoresheet, with Anmol Ekka scoring from a PC. It was Manmeet Singh who created the PC, finding the foot of the Chilean defender, and Ekka did the rest of the work with a stupendous flick aiming at the right corner. The drama didn't end there with India scoring their seventh goal in the 59th minute. This time, it was India Colts Captain Rohit scoring from a penalty stroke and thus, the team registered a massive 7-0 win.