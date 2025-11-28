Morne Morkel's Sleepless Nights Bowling To Quality Players Rohit-Virat

Questions Over Rhythm and Match Fitness

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) Ahead of the first ODI against South Africa, India's bowling coach Morne Morkel expressed faith in the experience and quality of ODI-only stalwarts Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, speaking of how he has had "sleepless nights" bowling to them.

The first ODI of three between India and South Africa at Ranchi's JSCA Cricket Stadium marks Rohit-Virat's first outing in India since the ODI series against England earlier this year, before the ICC Champions Trophy. The lack of ODIs has put question marks over their rhythm, match fitness and future with Team India. Rustiness in their batting was visible during the three-ODI tour against Australia away from home. While Rohit started with a single-digit score, had a resilient 97-ball 73 at Adelaide during which he looked ugly in the start and concluded the tour with a 'vintage Hitman' 121* at Sydney, Virat had a horror start with two successive ducks. But he got his happy ending on Aussie shores with an unbeaten 74* in the final ODI, sharing a century stand with Rohit.

'I Have Always Believed in Experience': Morkel

Speaking about the two superstars in the pre-match presser, Morkel said, "They are quality players as long as they are happy to put the hard work in and the fitness. I have always believed in experience, and to have that experience, you do not find that anywhere. They have won trophies, they know how to play big tournaments. So for sure, if they mentally and physically feel that their bodies can do that, it (The WC) is still a long way away. I have played many games against them. I have had sleepless nights bowling to them."

Shifting Focus to White-Ball Cricket

Khawaja admitted that it was two disappointing weeks for Team India, having being whitewashed for the second time in two back-to-back years in Tests, with South Africa delivering a 0-2 scoreline and a lifelong memory of humiliation to fans and players alike. "Obviously, it was a disappointing two weeks for us, but we had a couple of days now to reflect, and I think the important thing now is to give all our energy into the white ball team. We have been playing a lot of good white ball cricket. It is a couple of new faces in, not new faces, but fresh energy into the squad now with Virat and Rohit and them coming back. Excited for the next two weeks playing white-ball cricket," he added.

Morkel on Ranchi's Playing Conditions

Speaking on the playing conditions at the venue, Morkel said that when he got off the plane, it felt colder in Ranchi. "It is going to be interesting to see in the evenings with the temperatures what the ball is going to do, how the wicket is going to play. Luckily, we are practicing under lights tonight. So for us, that will give a nice sort of indication of what to expect," he added.

'South African-like' Pitch

On the pitch, he termed it as almost "South African-like". "I just walked past it now, and it looked like quite a very good surface, almost like South African-like," he concluded.

