Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Topbuild Reports Third Quarter 2025 Results Raises Guidance To Include Recent Acquisitions


2025-11-04 06:46:28
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Delivers third quarter sales of $1.4 billion and adjusted EBITDA margin of 19.8%

Raises 2025 outlook to $5.35 to $5.45 billion in sales and $1.01 to $1.06 billion in adjusted EBITDA, to include contribution from SPI and four recent acquisitions

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla., Nov. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD), a leading installer of insulation and commercial roofing and a specialty distributor of insulation and related building products to the construction industry in the United States and Canada, today reported results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025.

Robert Buck, President and CEO of TopBuild, said,“Third quarter results were in line with expectations. Sales totaled $1.4 billion in the third quarter, up 1.4% including acquisitions, as our Installation Services segment sales grew 0.2% and Specialty Distribution sales improved 1.4%. Our team's efforts to drive productivity and operational excellence are reflected in the continued strength of our profitability.

Mr. Buck continued,“We have accomplished a lot recently, including acquiring Progressive Roofing in July and SPI in October. On a year-to-date basis, we've completed acquisitions that total approximately $1.2 billion in annual revenue. These acquisitions have strengthened our insulation businesses, established a new platform for growth in commercial roofing, and further expanded our non-cyclical revenue profile. We are raising our 2025 outlook to incorporate SPI and our four recent acquisitions.

“We remain confident in the long-term fundamentals for our business and are firmly committed to delivering shareholder value. Although weak consumer confidence and economic uncertainty are weighing on demand for residential new construction in the near term, the strength in commercial and industrial is very encouraging, and we are well-positioned to capture opportunities in these important and growing end markets,” Mr. Buck concluded.

Financial Highlights
 (comparisons are to the periods ended September 30, 2024)

Three Months Ended September 30, 2025
Reported Adjusted
($ in thousands) 2025 2024 2025 2024
Sales $ 1,393,158 $ 1,373,268 $ 1,393,158 $ 1,373,268
Gross Profit $ 418,920 $ 421,813 $ 419,023 $ 421,813
Gross Margin 30.1 % 30.7 % 30.1 % 30.7 %
SG&A $ 203,910 $ 177,820 $ 190,069 $ 175,888
SG&A as % of Sales 14.6 % 12.9 % 13.6 % 12.8 %
Operating Profit $ 215,010 $ 243,993 $ 228,954 $ 245,925
Operating Margin 15.4 % 17.8 % 16.4 % 17.9 %
Net Income $ 142,226 $ 168,960 $ 151,293 $ 170,075
Net Income per diluted share $ 5.04 $ 5.65 $ 5.36 $ 5.68
EBITDA $ 275,609 $ 285,057
EBITDA Margin 19.8 % 20.8 %
Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025
Reported Adjusted
($ in thousands) 2025 2024 2025 2024
Sales $ 3,923,839 $ 4,017,597 $ 3,923,839 $ 4,017,597
Gross Profit $ 1,164,435 $ 1,232,885 $ 1,176,941 $ 1,232,885
Gross Margin 29.7 % 30.7 % 30.0 % 30.7 %
SG&A $ 552,149 $ 563,992 $ 533,191 $ 534,497
SG&A as % of Sales 14.1 % 14.0 % 13.6 % 13.3 %
Operating Profit $ 612,286 $ 668,893 $ 643,750 $ 698,388
Operating Margin 15.6 % 16.6 % 16.4 % 17.4 %
Net Income $ 417,213 $ 472,064 $ 437,735 $ 493,997
Net Income per diluted share $ 14.56 $ 15.19 $ 15.28 $ 15.89
EBITDA $ 771,669 $ 816,570
EBITDA Margin 19.7 % 20.3 %


Sales Drivers
(comparisons are to the periods ended September 30, 2024)
Three Months Ended September 30, 2025
Installation
Services		 Specialty
Distribution		 TopBuild,
net of
eliminations
Sales ($ in millions) $ 858 $ 609 $ 1,393
Sales Drivers
Volume (10.4%) (2.1%) (6.7%)
Price (0.5%) 1.2% 0.3%
M&A 11.0% 2.3% 7.9%
Total Sales Change 0.2 % 1.4 % 1.4 %
Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025
Installation
Services		 Specialty
Distribution		 TopBuild,
net of
eliminations
Sales ($ in millions) $ 2,384 $ 1,768 $ 3,924
Sales Drivers
Volume (10.2%) (2.1%) (7.3%)
Price 0.5% 1.1% 0.8%
M&A 4.8% 2.7% 4.2%
Total Sales Change (4.9 %) 1.7 % (2.3 %)


Segment Profitability
(comparisons are to the periods ended September 30, 2024)
Three Months Ended September 30, 2025 Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025
($ in thousands) Installation
Services		 Specialty
Distribution		 Installation
Services		 Specialty
Distribution
Operating Profit $ 166,762 $ 87,114 $ 451,819 $ 243,655
Change (3.2 %) (8.2 %) (9.6 %) (7.0 %)
Operating Margin 19.4 % 14.3 % 18.9 % 13.8 %
Adj. Operating Profit $ 167,065 $ 87,456 $ 459,646 $ 250,849
Change (3.0 %) (8.0 %) (8.1 %) (4.0 %)
Adj. Operating Margin 19.5 % 14.4 % 19.3 % 14.2 %
Adj. EBITDA $ 193,060 $ 102,976 $ 524,678 $ 297,289
Change 0.9 % (6.9 %) (5.8 %) (3.3 %)
Adj. EBITDA Margin 22.5 % 16.9 % 22.0 % 16.8 %

Capital Allocation

2025 Acquisitions
TopBuild continues to prioritize acquisitions for capital allocation and as of September 30, 2025, spent approximately $851.2 million on acquisitions year-to-date.

In the fourth quarter, the Company completed the acquisitions of Specialty Products and Insulation (SPI), Diamond Door Products, and Performance Insulation Fabricators. The acquisition of L&L Insulation is expected to close in November. Following this, the Company will have spent approximately $1.08 billion for acquisitions in the fourth quarter.

2025 Acquisitions
Company Annual Revenue Month Closed
($ in millions)
Seal-Rite Insulation (I) 15.2 April
Progressive Roofing (I) 438.0 July
Insulation Fabrics (D) 6.1 September
Specialty Products and Insulation (D) 698.8 October
Diamond Door Products (D) 30.4 October
Performance Insulation Fabricators (D) 8.9 October
L&L Insulation (I) 7.2 November1
Total $ 1,204.6
I = Installation Services, D = Specialty Distribution
1 Expected Closing


Share Repurchases
During the third quarter, TopBuild repurchased 177,983 shares totaling $65.5 million. On a year-to-date basis, the Company bought back 1,326,666 shares for $417.1 million. The remaining availability for share repurchases at the end of the third quarter totaled $770.9 million.

2025 Outlook 1
TopBuild updated its full year outlook to include the contribution of its recent acquisitions: Insulation Fabrics, SPI, Diamond Door Products, Performance Insulation Fabricators, and L&L Insulation. The guidance does not contemplate additional transactions that it expects to complete during the remainder of the year.

($ in millions)
Low Mid High
Sales $ 5,350 $ 5,400 $ 5,450
EBITDA, as adjusted 1,010 1,035 1,060
Depreciation and amortization 171 169 166
Share-based compensation 19 19 18
EBIT, as adjusted 820 848 876
Interest expense and other, net 91 90 88
Adjusted profit before tax 729 758 788
Adjusted income tax expense 190 197 205
Income, as adjusted $ 539 $ 561 $ 583

1 This outlook reflects management's current view of present and future market conditions and is based on assumptions such as housing starts, economic conditions, and interest rates. These targets do not include any effects related to potential acquisitions or divestitures that may occur after the date of this press release. A reconciliation of non-GAAP targets to corresponding GAAP measures is not available on a forward-looking basis without unreasonable effort due to the uncertainty regarding, and the potential variability of, the costs and expenses that may be incurred in the future and therefore cannot be reasonably predicted. The effect of these excluded items may be significant. Factors that could cause actual long-term results to differ materially from TopBuild's current expectations are discussed below and detailed in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent SEC reports.

Conference Call

A conference call to discuss the third quarter 2025 financial results is scheduled for today, Tuesday, November 4th, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The call can be accessed by dialing (877) 407-9037. A simultaneous webcast of the call, along with management's formal remarks and a presentation, will be available on the Company's website at shortly before the call begins.

About TopBuild

TopBuild Corp., headquartered in Daytona Beach, Florida, is a leading installer of insulation and commercial roofing and is also a specialty distributor of insulation and related building products to the construction industry in the United States and Canada. We provide insulation and commercial roofing installation services nationwide through our Installation Services segment which has over 200 branches located across the United States. We distribute building and mechanical insulation, insulation accessories, and other building products for the residential, commercial, and industrial end markets through our Specialty Distribution business. Our Specialty Distribution network encompasses more than 250 branches across the United States and Canada. To learn more about TopBuild please visit our website at .

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Adjusted EBITDA, incremental EBITDA margin, adjusted EBITDA margin, the“adjusted” financial measures presented above, and figures presented on a“same branch basis” are not calculated in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). The Company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures, which are used in managing the business, may provide users of this financial information with additional meaningful comparisons between current results and results in prior periods. We define same branch sales as sales from branches in operation for at least 12 full calendar months. Such non-GAAP financial measures are reconciled to their closest GAAP financial measures in tables contained in this press release. Non-GAAP financial measures should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative for, the Company's reported results under GAAP. Additional information may be found in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission which are available on TopBuild's website under“SEC Filings” at .

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. These forward-looking statements may address, among other things, our expected financial and operational results, the related assumptions underlying our expected results, and our plan to repurchase our common stock under stock repurchase transactions. These forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as“will,”“would,”“anticipate,”“expect,”“believe,”“designed,”“plan,”“may,”“project,”“estimate” or“intend,” the negative of these terms, and similar references to future periods. These views involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict and, accordingly, our actual results may differ materially from the results discussed in our forward-looking statements. Our forward-looking statements contained herein speak only as of the date of this press release. Factors or events that we cannot predict, including those described in the risk factors contained in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, may cause our actual results to differ from those expressed in forward-looking statements. Although TopBuild believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, the Company can give no assurance that its expectations will be achieved and it undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

( tables follow )

TopBuild Corp.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)
(in thousands, except share and per common share amounts)
Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30,
2025 2024 2025 2024
Net sales $ 1,393,158 $ 1,373,268 $ 3,923,839 $ 4,017,597
Cost of sales 974,238 951,455 2,759,404 2,784,712
Gross profit 418,920 421,813 1,164,435 1,232,885
Selling, general, and administrative expense 203,910 177,820 552,149 563,992
Operating profit 215,010 243,993 612,286 668,893
Other income (expense), net:
Interest expense (28,415 ) (18,449 ) (65,561 ) (55,811 )
Other, net 3,911 2,355 13,345 24,987
Other expense, net (24,504 ) (16,094 ) (52,216 ) (30,824 )
Income before income taxes 190,506 227,899 560,070 638,069
Income tax expense (48,280 ) (58,939 ) (142,857 ) (166,005 )
Net income $ 142,226 $ 168,960 $ 417,213 $ 472,064
Net income per common share:
Basic $ 5.08 $ 5.68 $ 14.65 $ 15.28
Diluted $ 5.04 $ 5.65 $ 14.56 $ 15.19
Weighted average shares outstanding:
Basic 28,019,746 29,751,713 28,469,514 30,901,788
Diluted 28,204,354 29,925,400 28,653,031 31,083,857


TopBuild Corp.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Unaudited)
(in thousands)
Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30,
2025 2024 2025 2024
Net income $ 142,226 $ 168,960 $ 417,213 $ 472,064
Other comprehensive (loss) income:
Foreign currency translation adjustment (3,880 ) 2,463 6,217 (3,464 )
Comprehensive income $ 138,346 $ 171,423 $ 423,430 $ 468,600


TopBuild Corp.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets and Other Financial Data (Unaudited)
(dollars in thousands)
As of
September 30, 2025 December 31, 2024
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,142,403 $ 400,318
Receivables, net of an allowance for credit losses of $28,119 at September 30, 2025, and $18,541 at December 31, 2024 874,308 751,612
Inventories 385,642 406,662
Prepaid expenses and other current assets 44,563 40,382
Total current assets 2,446,916 1,598,974
Right of use assets 200,870 189,146
Property and equipment, net 271,765 266,992
Goodwill 2,573,475 2,112,259
Other intangible assets, net 907,395 557,689
Other assets 9,879 10,366
Total assets $ 6,410,300 $ 4,735,426
LIABILITIES
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable $ 463,798 $ 456,446
Current portion of long-term debt 62,500 48,750
Accrued liabilities 242,931 191,786
Short-term operating lease liabilities 68,762 68,713
Short-term finance lease liabilities 4,713 1,487
Total current liabilities 842,704 767,182
Long-term debt 2,798,678 1,327,159
Deferred tax liabilities, net 331,425 240,343
Long-term portion of insurance reserves 58,120 57,700
Long-term operating lease liabilities 147,272 129,360
Long-term finance lease liabilities 6,510 2,618
Other liabilities 2,343 1,446
Total liabilities 4,187,052 2,525,808
EQUITY 2,223,248 2,209,618
Total liabilities and equity $ 6,410,300 $ 4,735,426
As of September 30,
2025 2024
Other Financial Data
Receivables, net plus inventories less accounts payable $ 796,152 $ 758,506
Net sales, acquisition adjusted † $ 5,597,753 $ 5,366,716
Receivables, net plus inventories less accounts payable as a percent of sales (TTM) † 14.2 % 14.1 %
† Trailing 12 months sales have been adjusted for the pro forma effect of acquired branches


TopBuild Corp.
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows (Unaudited)
(in thousands)
Nine Months Ended September 30,
2025 2024
Cash Flows Provided by (Used in) Operating Activities:
Net income $ 417,213 $ 472,064
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization 114,018 104,777
Share-based compensation 14,121 13,405
Loss on sale of assets 927 672
Amortization of debt issuance costs 2,438 2,161
Provision for bad debt expense 12,769 13,730
Provision for inventory obsolescence 6,714 6,713
Impairment losses 9,442 -
Deferred income taxes, net (1,989 ) (622 )
Change in certain assets and liabilities, net of effects of businesses acquired:
Receivables, net (10,648 ) (30,294 )
Inventories 23,495 (30,916 )
Prepaid expenses and other current assets (2,407 ) (6,849 )
Accounts payable (14,783 ) (17,441 )
Accrued liabilities 12,369 (15,695 )
Other, net (4,091 ) (1,907 )
Net cash provided by operating activities 579,588 509,798
Cash Flows Provided by (Used in) Investing Activities:
Purchases of property and equipment (42,064 ) (56,794 )
Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired (851,181 ) (88,460 )
Proceeds from sale of assets 982 2,336
Net cash used in investing activities (892,263 ) (142,918 )
Cash Flows Provided by (Used in) Financing Activities:
Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt 2,000,000 -
Repayment of long-term debt (500,000 ) (35,651 )
Excise taxes paid on share repurchases (9,444 ) -
Payment of debt issuance costs (17,395 ) -
Taxes withheld and paid on employees' equity awards (5,374 ) (6,088 )
Exercise of stock options 2,771 3,224
Repurchase of shares of common stock (417,148 ) (919,186 )
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 1,053,410 (957,701 )
Impact of exchange rate changes on cash 1,350 (402 )
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 742,085 (591,223 )
Cash and cash equivalents - Beginning of period 400,318 848,565
Cash and cash equivalents - End of period $ 1,142,403 $ 257,342
Supplemental disclosure of noncash activities:
Leased assets obtained in exchange for new operating lease liabilities $ 58,662 $ 35,718
Leased assets obtained in exchange for new finance lease liabilities 465 -
Accruals for property and equipment 1,713 227
Excise taxes capitalized to treasury stock 4,171 9,342


TopBuild Corp.
Segment Data (Unaudited)
(dollars in thousands)
Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30,
2025 2024 Change 2025 2024 Change
Installation Services
Sales $ 858,264 $ 856,350 0.2 % $ 2,384,475 $ 2,506,076 (4.9 ) %
Operating profit, as reported $ 166,762 $ 172,243 $ 451,819 $ 499,717
Operating margin, as reported 19.4 % 20.1 % 18.9 % 19.9 %
Rationalization charges (125 ) - 7,223 -
Acquisition related costs 428 31 604 364
Operating profit, as adjusted $ 167,065 $ 172,274 $ 459,646 $ 500,081
Operating margin, as adjusted 19.5 % 20.1 % 19.3 % 20.0 %
Share-based compensation 310 71 933 719
Depreciation and amortization 25,685 19,037 64,099 56,016
EBITDA, as adjusted $ 193,060 $ 191,382 0.9 % $ 524,678 $ 556,816 (5.8 ) %
EBITDA margin, as adjusted 22.5 % 22.3 % 22.0 % 22.2 %
Specialty Distribution
Sales $ 608,892 $ 600,387 1.4 % $ 1,767,879 $ 1,739,007 1.7 %
Operating profit, as reported $ 87,114 $ 94,911 $ 243,655 $ 261,862
Operating margin, as reported 14.3 % 15.8 % 13.8 % 15.1 %
Rationalization charges 342 194 7,143 (556 )
Acquisition related costs - 4 51 14
Operating profit, as adjusted $ 87,456 $ 95,109 $ 250,849 $ 261,320
Operating margin, as adjusted 14.4 % 15.8 % 14.2 % 15.0 %
Share-based compensation 398 374 1,282 1,187
Depreciation and amortization 15,122 15,117 45,158 45,000
EBITDA, as adjusted $ 102,976 $ 110,600 (6.9 ) % $ 297,289 $ 307,507 (3.3 ) %
EBITDA margin, as adjusted 16.9 % 18.4 % 16.8 % 17.7 %


TopBuild Corp.
Adjusted EBITDA (Unaudited)
(dollars in thousands)
Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30,
2025 2024 Change 2025 2024 Change
Total net sales
Sales before eliminations $ 1,467,156 $ 1,456,737 $ 4,152,354 $ 4,245,083
Intercompany eliminations (73,998 ) (83,469 ) (228,515 ) (227,486 )
Net sales after eliminations $ 1,393,158 $ 1,373,268 1.4 % $ 3,923,839 $ 4,017,597 (2.3 ) %
Operating profit, as reported - segments $ 253,876 $ 267,154 $ 695,474 $ 761,579
General corporate expense, net (24,152 ) (9,685 ) (42,914 ) (55,610 )
Intercompany eliminations (14,714 ) (13,476 ) (40,274 ) (37,076 )
Operating profit, as reported $ 215,010 $ 243,993 $ 612,286 $ 668,893
Operating margin, as reported 15.4 % 17.8 % 15.6 % 16.6 %
Rationalization charges 218 485 14,556 (7 )
Refinancing costs - - 226 -
Acquisition related costs † 13,726 1,447 16,682 6,502
Acquisition termination fee - - - 23,000
Operating profit, as adjusted $ 228,954 $ 245,925 $ 643,750 $ 698,388
Operating margin, as adjusted 16.4 % 17.9 % 16.4 % 17.4 %
Share-based compensation 4,314 3,646 14,121 13,405
Depreciation and amortization 42,341 35,486 113,798 104,777
EBITDA, as adjusted $ 275,609 $ 285,057 (3.3 ) % $ 771,669 $ 816,570 (5.5 ) %
EBITDA margin, as adjusted 19.8 % 20.8 % 19.7 % 20.3 %
Sales change period over period 19,890 (93,758 )
EBITDA, as adjusted, change period over period (9,448 ) (44,901 )
Decremental EBITDA, as adjusted, as a percentage of change in sales NM (47.9 ) %
† Acquisition related costs include corporate level adjustments as well as segment operating adjustments
NM Not meaningful


TopBuild Corp.
Same Branch and Acquisition Metrics (Unaudited)
(dollars in thousands)
Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30,
2025 2024 2025 2024
Net sales
Same branch:
Installation Services $ 763,729 $ 856,350 $ 2,263,271 $ 2,506,076
Specialty Distribution 594,921 600,387 1,721,789 1,739,007
Eliminations (73,998 ) (83,469 ) (228,515 ) (227,486 )
Total same branch $ 1,284,652 $ 1,373,268 $ 3,756,545 $ 4,017,597
Acquisitions (a):
Installation Services $ 94,535 $ - $ 121,204 $ -
Specialty Distribution 13,971 - 46,090 -
Total acquisitions 108,506 - 167,294 -
Total net sales $ 1,393,158 $ 1,373,268 $ 3,923,839 $ 4,017,597
EBITDA, as adjusted
Same branch $ 256,601 $ 285,057 $ 742,460 $ 816,570
Acquisitions (a) 19,008 - 29,209 -
Total $ 275,609 $ 285,057 $ 771,669 $ 816,570
EBITDA, as adjusted, as a percentage of sales
Same branch (b) 20.0 % 19.8 %
Acquisitions (c) 17.5 % 17.5 %
Total (d) 19.8 % 20.8 % 19.7 % 20.3 %
As Adjusted (Decremental)/Incremental EBITDA, as a percentage of change in sales
Same branch (e) (32.1 ) % (28.4 ) %
Acquisitions (c) 17.5 % 17.5 %
Total (f) NM (47.9 ) %
(a) Represents current year impact of acquisitions in their first twelve months
(b) Same branch metric, as adjusted, as a percentage of same branch sales
(c) Acquired metric, as adjusted, as a percentage of acquired sales
(d) Total EBITDA, as adjusted, as a percentage of total sales
(e) Change in same branch EBITDA, as adjusted, as a percentage of change in same branch sales
(f) Change in total EBITDA, as adjusted, as a percentage of change in total sales
NM Not meaningful


TopBuild Corp.
Same Branch Revenue by Line of Business (Unaudited)
(dollars in thousands)
Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30,
2025 2024 Change 2025 2024 Change
Residential:
Same branch (a) $ 800,987 $ 890,356 (10.0 ) % $ 2,356,843 $ 2,609,299 (9.7 ) %
Acquisitions 3,157 - 26,553 -
Total Residential sales 804,144 890,356 (9.7 ) % 2,383,396 2,609,299 (8.7 ) %
Commercial/Industrial:
Same branch (a) $ 483,669 $ 482,912 0.2 % $ 1,399,706 $ 1,408,298 (0.6 ) %
Acquisitions 105,345 - 140,737 -
Total Commercial/Industrial sales 589,014 482,912 22.0 % 1,540,443 1,408,298 9.4 %
Total net sales $ 1,393,158 $ 1,373,268 1.4 % $ 3,923,839 $ 4,017,597 (2.3 ) %
(a) Represents current year impact of acquisitions in their first twelve months


TopBuild Corp.
Non-GAAP Reconciliations (Unaudited)
(in thousands, except share and per common share amounts)
Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30,
2025 2024 2025 2024
Gross Profit Reconciliation
Net sales $ 1,393,158 $ 1,373,268 $ 3,923,839 $ 4,017,597
Gross profit, as reported $ 418,920 $ 421,813 $ 1,164,435 $ 1,232,885
Rationalization charges 103 - 12,506 -
Gross profit, as adjusted $ 419,023 $ 421,813 $ 1,176,941 $ 1,232,885
Gross margin, as reported 30.1 % 30.7 % 29.7 % 30.7 %
Gross margin, as adjusted 30.1 % 30.7 % 30.0 % 30.7 %
Selling, General and Administrative Expense Reconciliation
Selling, general, and administrative expense, as reported $ 203,910 $ 177,820 $ 552,149 $ 563,992
Rationalization charges 115 485 2,050 (7 )
Refinancing costs - - 226 -
Acquisition related costs 13,726 1,447 16,682 6,502
Acquisition termination fee - - - 23,000
Selling, general, and administrative expense, as adjusted $ 190,069 $ 175,888 $ 533,191 $ 534,497
Operating Profit Reconciliation
Operating profit, as reported $ 215,010 $ 243,993 $ 612,286 $ 668,893
Rationalization charges 218 485 14,556 (7 )
Refinancing costs - - 226 -
Acquisition related costs 13,726 1,447 16,682 6,502
Acquisition termination fee - - - 23,000
Operating profit, as adjusted $ 228,954 $ 245,925 $ 643,750 $ 698,388
Operating margin, as reported 15.4 % 17.8 % 15.6 % 16.6 %
Operating margin, as adjusted 16.4 % 17.9 % 16.4 % 17.4 %
Income Per Common Share Reconciliation
Income before income taxes, as reported $ 190,506 $ 227,899 $ 560,070 $ 638,069
Rationalization charges 218 485 14,556 (7 )
Refinancing costs - - 226 -
Acquisition related costs 13,726 1,447 16,682 6,502
Acquisition termination fee - - - 23,000
Income before income taxes, as adjusted 204,450 229,831 591,534 667,564
Tax rate at 26.0% (53,157 ) (59,756 ) (153,799 ) (173,567 )
Income, as adjusted $ 151,293 $ 170,075 $ 437,735 $ 493,997
Income per common share, as adjusted $ 5.36 $ 5.68 $ 15.28 $ 15.89
Weighted average diluted common shares outstanding 28,204,354 29,925,400 28,653,031 31,083,857


TopBuild Corp.
Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to Net Income (Unaudited)
(in thousands)
Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30,
2025 2024 2025 2024
Net income, as reported $ 142,226 $ 168,960 $ 417,213 $ 472,064
Adjustments to arrive at EBITDA, as adjusted:
Interest expense and other, net 24,504 16,094 52,216 30,824
Income tax expense 48,280 58,939 142,857 166,005
Depreciation and amortization 42,341 35,486 113,798 104,777
Share-based compensation 4,314 3,646 14,121 13,405
Rationalization charges 218 485 14,556 (7 )
Refinancing costs - - 226 -
Acquisition related costs 13,726 1,447 16,682 6,502
Acquisition termination fee - - - 23,000
EBITDA, as adjusted $ 275,609 $ 285,057 $ 771,669 $ 816,570


TopBuild Corp.
Acquisition Adjusted Net Sales (Unaudited)
(in thousands)
2024 2025 Trailing Twelve
Months Ended
Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 September 30, 2025
Net sales $ 1,312,206 $ 1,233,278 $ 1,297,403 $ 1,393,158 $ 5,236,045
Acquisitions proforma adjustment † 115,966 114,778 115,841 15,123 361,708
Net sales, acquisition adjusted $ 1,428,172 $ 1,348,056 $ 1,413,244 $ 1,408,281 $ 5,597,753
† Trailing 12 months sales have been adjusted for the pro forma effect of acquired branches


TopBuild Corp.
2025 Estimated Guidance Ranges (Unaudited)
(in millions)
Twelve Months Ending December 31, 2025
Low Mid High
Estimated net income $ 497.0 $ 519.9 $ 542.0
Adjustments to arrive at estimated adjusted measures:
Interest expense and other, net 91.0 89.5 88.0
Income tax expense 175.0 182.6 191.0
Rationalization charges 15.0 15.0 15.0
Acquisition related costs 42.0 41.0 40.0
Estimated EBIT, as adjusted 820.0 848.0 876.0
Share-based compensation 19.0 18.5 18.0
Depreciation and amortization 171.0 168.5 166.0
Estimated EBITDA, as adjusted $ 1,010.0 $ 1,035.0 $ 1,060.0
Twelve Months Ending December 31, 2025
Low Mid High
Estimated net income $ 497.0 $ 519.9 $ 542.0
Adjustments to arrive at estimated income, as adjusted:
Rationalization charges 15.0 15.0 15.0
Acquisition related costs 42.0 41.0 40.0
Normalized income tax impact of rationalization charges and acquisition related costs (26%) (14.8 ) (14.6 ) (14.3 )
Estimated income, as adjusted $ 539.2 $ 561.3 $ 582.7


This press release was published by a CLEAR® Verified individual.

CONTACT: Investor Relations and Media Contact PI Aquino... 386-763-8801

MENAFN04112025004107003653ID1110292173



GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search