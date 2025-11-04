Topbuild Reports Third Quarter 2025 Results Raises Guidance To Include Recent Acquisitions

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Delivers third quarter sales of $1.4 billion and adjusted EBITDA margin of 19.8% Raises 2025 outlook to $5.35 to $5.45 billion in sales and $1.01 to $1.06 billion in adjusted EBITDA, to include contribution from SPI and four recent acquisitions DAYTONA BEACH, Fla., Nov. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD), a leading installer of insulation and commercial roofing and a specialty distributor of insulation and related building products to the construction industry in the United States and Canada, today reported results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025. Robert Buck, President and CEO of TopBuild, said,“Third quarter results were in line with expectations. Sales totaled $1.4 billion in the third quarter, up 1.4% including acquisitions, as our Installation Services segment sales grew 0.2% and Specialty Distribution sales improved 1.4%. Our team's efforts to drive productivity and operational excellence are reflected in the continued strength of our profitability. Mr. Buck continued,“We have accomplished a lot recently, including acquiring Progressive Roofing in July and SPI in October. On a year-to-date basis, we've completed acquisitions that total approximately $1.2 billion in annual revenue. These acquisitions have strengthened our insulation businesses, established a new platform for growth in commercial roofing, and further expanded our non-cyclical revenue profile. We are raising our 2025 outlook to incorporate SPI and our four recent acquisitions. “We remain confident in the long-term fundamentals for our business and are firmly committed to delivering shareholder value. Although weak consumer confidence and economic uncertainty are weighing on demand for residential new construction in the near term, the strength in commercial and industrial is very encouraging, and we are well-positioned to capture opportunities in these important and growing end markets,” Mr. Buck concluded. Financial Highlights

(comparisons are to the periods ended September 30, 2024)



Three Months Ended September 30, 2025

Reported Adjusted ($ in thousands) 2025 2024 2025 2024 Sales $ 1,393,158 $ 1,373,268 $ 1,393,158 $ 1,373,268 Gross Profit $ 418,920 $ 421,813 $ 419,023 $ 421,813 Gross Margin 30.1 % 30.7 % 30.1 % 30.7 % SG&A $ 203,910 $ 177,820 $ 190,069 $ 175,888 SG&A as % of Sales 14.6 % 12.9 % 13.6 % 12.8 % Operating Profit $ 215,010 $ 243,993 $ 228,954 $ 245,925 Operating Margin 15.4 % 17.8 % 16.4 % 17.9 % Net Income $ 142,226 $ 168,960 $ 151,293 $ 170,075 Net Income per diluted share $ 5.04 $ 5.65 $ 5.36 $ 5.68 EBITDA $ 275,609 $ 285,057 EBITDA Margin 19.8 % 20.8 % Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025

Reported Adjusted ($ in thousands) 2025 2024 2025 2024 Sales $ 3,923,839 $ 4,017,597 $ 3,923,839 $ 4,017,597 Gross Profit $ 1,164,435 $ 1,232,885 $ 1,176,941 $ 1,232,885 Gross Margin 29.7 % 30.7 % 30.0 % 30.7 % SG&A $ 552,149 $ 563,992 $ 533,191 $ 534,497 SG&A as % of Sales 14.1 % 14.0 % 13.6 % 13.3 % Operating Profit $ 612,286 $ 668,893 $ 643,750 $ 698,388 Operating Margin 15.6 % 16.6 % 16.4 % 17.4 % Net Income $ 417,213 $ 472,064 $ 437,735 $ 493,997 Net Income per diluted share $ 14.56 $ 15.19 $ 15.28 $ 15.89 EBITDA $ 771,669 $ 816,570 EBITDA Margin 19.7 % 20.3 %





Sales Drivers (comparisons are to the periods ended September 30, 2024) Three Months Ended September 30, 2025 Installation

Services Specialty

Distribution TopBuild,

net of

eliminations Sales ($ in millions) $ 858 $ 609 $ 1,393 Sales Drivers Volume (10.4%) (2.1%) (6.7%) Price (0.5%) 1.2% 0.3% M&A 11.0% 2.3% 7.9% Total Sales Change 0.2 % 1.4 % 1.4 % Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025 Installation

Services Specialty

Distribution TopBuild,

net of

eliminations Sales ($ in millions) $ 2,384 $ 1,768 $ 3,924 Sales Drivers Volume (10.2%) (2.1%) (7.3%) Price 0.5% 1.1% 0.8% M&A 4.8% 2.7% 4.2% Total Sales Change (4.9 %) 1.7 % (2.3 %)





Segment Profitability (comparisons are to the periods ended September 30, 2024)

Three Months Ended September 30, 2025 Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025 ($ in thousands) Installation

Services Specialty

Distribution Installation

Services Specialty

Distribution Operating Profit $ 166,762 $ 87,114 $ 451,819 $ 243,655 Change (3.2 %) (8.2 %) (9.6 %) (7.0 %) Operating Margin 19.4 % 14.3 % 18.9 % 13.8 % Adj. Operating Profit $ 167,065 $ 87,456 $ 459,646 $ 250,849 Change (3.0 %) (8.0 %) (8.1 %) (4.0 %) Adj. Operating Margin 19.5 % 14.4 % 19.3 % 14.2 % Adj. EBITDA $ 193,060 $ 102,976 $ 524,678 $ 297,289 Change 0.9 % (6.9 %) (5.8 %) (3.3 %) Adj. EBITDA Margin 22.5 % 16.9 % 22.0 % 16.8 %

Capital Allocation

2025 Acquisitions

TopBuild continues to prioritize acquisitions for capital allocation and as of September 30, 2025, spent approximately $851.2 million on acquisitions year-to-date.

In the fourth quarter, the Company completed the acquisitions of Specialty Products and Insulation (SPI), Diamond Door Products, and Performance Insulation Fabricators. The acquisition of L&L Insulation is expected to close in November. Following this, the Company will have spent approximately $1.08 billion for acquisitions in the fourth quarter.

2025 Acquisitions Company Annual Revenue Month Closed ($ in millions) Seal-Rite Insulation (I) 15.2 April Progressive Roofing (I) 438.0 July Insulation Fabrics (D) 6.1 September Specialty Products and Insulation (D) 698.8 October Diamond Door Products (D) 30.4 October Performance Insulation Fabricators (D) 8.9 October L&L Insulation (I) 7.2 November1 Total $ 1,204.6 I = Installation Services, D = Specialty Distribution 1 Expected Closing





Share Repurchases

During the third quarter, TopBuild repurchased 177,983 shares totaling $65.5 million. On a year-to-date basis, the Company bought back 1,326,666 shares for $417.1 million. The remaining availability for share repurchases at the end of the third quarter totaled $770.9 million.

2025 Outlook 1

TopBuild updated its full year outlook to include the contribution of its recent acquisitions: Insulation Fabrics, SPI, Diamond Door Products, Performance Insulation Fabricators, and L&L Insulation. The guidance does not contemplate additional transactions that it expects to complete during the remainder of the year.

($ in millions) Low Mid High Sales $ 5,350 $ 5,400 $ 5,450 EBITDA, as adjusted 1,010 1,035 1,060 Depreciation and amortization 171 169 166 Share-based compensation 19 19 18 EBIT, as adjusted 820 848 876 Interest expense and other, net 91 90 88 Adjusted profit before tax 729 758 788 Adjusted income tax expense 190 197 205 Income, as adjusted $ 539 $ 561 $ 583

1 This outlook reflects management's current view of present and future market conditions and is based on assumptions such as housing starts, economic conditions, and interest rates. These targets do not include any effects related to potential acquisitions or divestitures that may occur after the date of this press release. A reconciliation of non-GAAP targets to corresponding GAAP measures is not available on a forward-looking basis without unreasonable effort due to the uncertainty regarding, and the potential variability of, the costs and expenses that may be incurred in the future and therefore cannot be reasonably predicted. The effect of these excluded items may be significant. Factors that could cause actual long-term results to differ materially from TopBuild's current expectations are discussed below and detailed in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent SEC reports.

Conference Call

A conference call to discuss the third quarter 2025 financial results is scheduled for today, Tuesday, November 4th, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The call can be accessed by dialing (877) 407-9037. A simultaneous webcast of the call, along with management's formal remarks and a presentation, will be available on the Company's website at shortly before the call begins.

About TopBuild

TopBuild Corp., headquartered in Daytona Beach, Florida, is a leading installer of insulation and commercial roofing and is also a specialty distributor of insulation and related building products to the construction industry in the United States and Canada. We provide insulation and commercial roofing installation services nationwide through our Installation Services segment which has over 200 branches located across the United States. We distribute building and mechanical insulation, insulation accessories, and other building products for the residential, commercial, and industrial end markets through our Specialty Distribution business. Our Specialty Distribution network encompasses more than 250 branches across the United States and Canada. To learn more about TopBuild please visit our website at .

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Adjusted EBITDA, incremental EBITDA margin, adjusted EBITDA margin, the“adjusted” financial measures presented above, and figures presented on a“same branch basis” are not calculated in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). The Company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures, which are used in managing the business, may provide users of this financial information with additional meaningful comparisons between current results and results in prior periods. We define same branch sales as sales from branches in operation for at least 12 full calendar months. Such non-GAAP financial measures are reconciled to their closest GAAP financial measures in tables contained in this press release. Non-GAAP financial measures should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative for, the Company's reported results under GAAP. Additional information may be found in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission which are available on TopBuild's website under“SEC Filings” at .

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. These forward-looking statements may address, among other things, our expected financial and operational results, the related assumptions underlying our expected results, and our plan to repurchase our common stock under stock repurchase transactions. These forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as“will,”“would,”“anticipate,”“expect,”“believe,”“designed,”“plan,”“may,”“project,”“estimate” or“intend,” the negative of these terms, and similar references to future periods. These views involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict and, accordingly, our actual results may differ materially from the results discussed in our forward-looking statements. Our forward-looking statements contained herein speak only as of the date of this press release. Factors or events that we cannot predict, including those described in the risk factors contained in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, may cause our actual results to differ from those expressed in forward-looking statements. Although TopBuild believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, the Company can give no assurance that its expectations will be achieved and it undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

TopBuild Corp. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) (in thousands, except share and per common share amounts) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Net sales $ 1,393,158 $ 1,373,268 $ 3,923,839 $ 4,017,597 Cost of sales 974,238 951,455 2,759,404 2,784,712 Gross profit 418,920 421,813 1,164,435 1,232,885 Selling, general, and administrative expense 203,910 177,820 552,149 563,992 Operating profit 215,010 243,993 612,286 668,893 Other income (expense), net: Interest expense (28,415 ) (18,449 ) (65,561 ) (55,811 ) Other, net 3,911 2,355 13,345 24,987 Other expense, net (24,504 ) (16,094 ) (52,216 ) (30,824 ) Income before income taxes 190,506 227,899 560,070 638,069 Income tax expense (48,280 ) (58,939 ) (142,857 ) (166,005 ) Net income $ 142,226 $ 168,960 $ 417,213 $ 472,064 Net income per common share: Basic $ 5.08 $ 5.68 $ 14.65 $ 15.28 Diluted $ 5.04 $ 5.65 $ 14.56 $ 15.19 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 28,019,746 29,751,713 28,469,514 30,901,788 Diluted 28,204,354 29,925,400 28,653,031 31,083,857





TopBuild Corp. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Unaudited) (in thousands) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Net income $ 142,226 $ 168,960 $ 417,213 $ 472,064 Other comprehensive (loss) income: Foreign currency translation adjustment (3,880 ) 2,463 6,217 (3,464 ) Comprehensive income $ 138,346 $ 171,423 $ 423,430 $ 468,600





TopBuild Corp. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets and Other Financial Data (Unaudited) (dollars in thousands) As of September 30, 2025 December 31, 2024 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,142,403 $ 400,318 Receivables, net of an allowance for credit losses of $28,119 at September 30, 2025, and $18,541 at December 31, 2024 874,308 751,612 Inventories 385,642 406,662 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 44,563 40,382 Total current assets 2,446,916 1,598,974 Right of use assets 200,870 189,146 Property and equipment, net 271,765 266,992 Goodwill 2,573,475 2,112,259 Other intangible assets, net 907,395 557,689 Other assets 9,879 10,366 Total assets $ 6,410,300 $ 4,735,426 LIABILITIES Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 463,798 $ 456,446 Current portion of long-term debt 62,500 48,750 Accrued liabilities 242,931 191,786 Short-term operating lease liabilities 68,762 68,713 Short-term finance lease liabilities 4,713 1,487 Total current liabilities 842,704 767,182 Long-term debt 2,798,678 1,327,159 Deferred tax liabilities, net 331,425 240,343 Long-term portion of insurance reserves 58,120 57,700 Long-term operating lease liabilities 147,272 129,360 Long-term finance lease liabilities 6,510 2,618 Other liabilities 2,343 1,446 Total liabilities 4,187,052 2,525,808 EQUITY 2,223,248 2,209,618 Total liabilities and equity $ 6,410,300 $ 4,735,426 As of September 30, 2025 2024 Other Financial Data Receivables, net plus inventories less accounts payable $ 796,152 $ 758,506 Net sales, acquisition adjusted † $ 5,597,753 $ 5,366,716 Receivables, net plus inventories less accounts payable as a percent of sales (TTM) † 14.2 % 14.1 % † Trailing 12 months sales have been adjusted for the pro forma effect of acquired branches





TopBuild Corp. Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows (Unaudited) (in thousands) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025 2024 Cash Flows Provided by (Used in) Operating Activities: Net income $ 417,213 $ 472,064 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 114,018 104,777 Share-based compensation 14,121 13,405 Loss on sale of assets 927 672 Amortization of debt issuance costs 2,438 2,161 Provision for bad debt expense 12,769 13,730 Provision for inventory obsolescence 6,714 6,713 Impairment losses 9,442 - Deferred income taxes, net (1,989 ) (622 ) Change in certain assets and liabilities, net of effects of businesses acquired: Receivables, net (10,648 ) (30,294 ) Inventories 23,495 (30,916 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (2,407 ) (6,849 ) Accounts payable (14,783 ) (17,441 ) Accrued liabilities 12,369 (15,695 ) Other, net (4,091 ) (1,907 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 579,588 509,798 Cash Flows Provided by (Used in) Investing Activities: Purchases of property and equipment (42,064 ) (56,794 ) Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired (851,181 ) (88,460 ) Proceeds from sale of assets 982 2,336 Net cash used in investing activities (892,263 ) (142,918 ) Cash Flows Provided by (Used in) Financing Activities: Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt 2,000,000 - Repayment of long-term debt (500,000 ) (35,651 ) Excise taxes paid on share repurchases (9,444 ) - Payment of debt issuance costs (17,395 ) - Taxes withheld and paid on employees' equity awards (5,374 ) (6,088 ) Exercise of stock options 2,771 3,224 Repurchase of shares of common stock (417,148 ) (919,186 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 1,053,410 (957,701 ) Impact of exchange rate changes on cash 1,350 (402 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 742,085 (591,223 ) Cash and cash equivalents - Beginning of period 400,318 848,565 Cash and cash equivalents - End of period $ 1,142,403 $ 257,342 Supplemental disclosure of noncash activities: Leased assets obtained in exchange for new operating lease liabilities $ 58,662 $ 35,718 Leased assets obtained in exchange for new finance lease liabilities 465 - Accruals for property and equipment 1,713 227 Excise taxes capitalized to treasury stock 4,171 9,342





TopBuild Corp. Segment Data (Unaudited) (dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025 2024 Change 2025 2024 Change Installation Services Sales $ 858,264 $ 856,350 0.2 % $ 2,384,475 $ 2,506,076 (4.9 ) % Operating profit, as reported $ 166,762 $ 172,243 $ 451,819 $ 499,717 Operating margin, as reported 19.4 % 20.1 % 18.9 % 19.9 % Rationalization charges (125 ) - 7,223 - Acquisition related costs 428 31 604 364 Operating profit, as adjusted $ 167,065 $ 172,274 $ 459,646 $ 500,081 Operating margin, as adjusted 19.5 % 20.1 % 19.3 % 20.0 % Share-based compensation 310 71 933 719 Depreciation and amortization 25,685 19,037 64,099 56,016 EBITDA, as adjusted $ 193,060 $ 191,382 0.9 % $ 524,678 $ 556,816 (5.8 ) % EBITDA margin, as adjusted 22.5 % 22.3 % 22.0 % 22.2 % Specialty Distribution Sales $ 608,892 $ 600,387 1.4 % $ 1,767,879 $ 1,739,007 1.7 % Operating profit, as reported $ 87,114 $ 94,911 $ 243,655 $ 261,862 Operating margin, as reported 14.3 % 15.8 % 13.8 % 15.1 % Rationalization charges 342 194 7,143 (556 ) Acquisition related costs - 4 51 14 Operating profit, as adjusted $ 87,456 $ 95,109 $ 250,849 $ 261,320 Operating margin, as adjusted 14.4 % 15.8 % 14.2 % 15.0 % Share-based compensation 398 374 1,282 1,187 Depreciation and amortization 15,122 15,117 45,158 45,000 EBITDA, as adjusted $ 102,976 $ 110,600 (6.9 ) % $ 297,289 $ 307,507 (3.3 ) % EBITDA margin, as adjusted 16.9 % 18.4 % 16.8 % 17.7 %





TopBuild Corp. Adjusted EBITDA (Unaudited) (dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025 2024 Change 2025 2024 Change Total net sales Sales before eliminations $ 1,467,156 $ 1,456,737 $ 4,152,354 $ 4,245,083 Intercompany eliminations (73,998 ) (83,469 ) (228,515 ) (227,486 ) Net sales after eliminations $ 1,393,158 $ 1,373,268 1.4 % $ 3,923,839 $ 4,017,597 (2.3 ) % Operating profit, as reported - segments $ 253,876 $ 267,154 $ 695,474 $ 761,579 General corporate expense, net (24,152 ) (9,685 ) (42,914 ) (55,610 ) Intercompany eliminations (14,714 ) (13,476 ) (40,274 ) (37,076 ) Operating profit, as reported $ 215,010 $ 243,993 $ 612,286 $ 668,893 Operating margin, as reported 15.4 % 17.8 % 15.6 % 16.6 % Rationalization charges 218 485 14,556 (7 ) Refinancing costs - - 226 - Acquisition related costs † 13,726 1,447 16,682 6,502 Acquisition termination fee - - - 23,000 Operating profit, as adjusted $ 228,954 $ 245,925 $ 643,750 $ 698,388 Operating margin, as adjusted 16.4 % 17.9 % 16.4 % 17.4 % Share-based compensation 4,314 3,646 14,121 13,405 Depreciation and amortization 42,341 35,486 113,798 104,777 EBITDA, as adjusted $ 275,609 $ 285,057 (3.3 ) % $ 771,669 $ 816,570 (5.5 ) % EBITDA margin, as adjusted 19.8 % 20.8 % 19.7 % 20.3 % Sales change period over period 19,890 (93,758 ) EBITDA, as adjusted, change period over period (9,448 ) (44,901 ) Decremental EBITDA, as adjusted, as a percentage of change in sales NM (47.9 ) % † Acquisition related costs include corporate level adjustments as well as segment operating adjustments NM Not meaningful





TopBuild Corp. Same Branch and Acquisition Metrics (Unaudited) (dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Net sales Same branch: Installation Services $ 763,729 $ 856,350 $ 2,263,271 $ 2,506,076 Specialty Distribution 594,921 600,387 1,721,789 1,739,007 Eliminations (73,998 ) (83,469 ) (228,515 ) (227,486 ) Total same branch $ 1,284,652 $ 1,373,268 $ 3,756,545 $ 4,017,597 Acquisitions (a): Installation Services $ 94,535 $ - $ 121,204 $ - Specialty Distribution 13,971 - 46,090 - Total acquisitions 108,506 - 167,294 - Total net sales $ 1,393,158 $ 1,373,268 $ 3,923,839 $ 4,017,597 EBITDA, as adjusted Same branch $ 256,601 $ 285,057 $ 742,460 $ 816,570 Acquisitions (a) 19,008 - 29,209 - Total $ 275,609 $ 285,057 $ 771,669 $ 816,570 EBITDA, as adjusted, as a percentage of sales Same branch (b) 20.0 % 19.8 % Acquisitions (c) 17.5 % 17.5 % Total (d) 19.8 % 20.8 % 19.7 % 20.3 % As Adjusted (Decremental)/Incremental EBITDA, as a percentage of change in sales Same branch (e) (32.1 ) % (28.4 ) % Acquisitions (c) 17.5 % 17.5 % Total (f) NM (47.9 ) % (a) Represents current year impact of acquisitions in their first twelve months (b) Same branch metric, as adjusted, as a percentage of same branch sales (c) Acquired metric, as adjusted, as a percentage of acquired sales (d) Total EBITDA, as adjusted, as a percentage of total sales (e) Change in same branch EBITDA, as adjusted, as a percentage of change in same branch sales (f) Change in total EBITDA, as adjusted, as a percentage of change in total sales NM Not meaningful





TopBuild Corp. Same Branch Revenue by Line of Business (Unaudited) (dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025 2024 Change 2025 2024 Change Residential: Same branch (a) $ 800,987 $ 890,356 (10.0 ) % $ 2,356,843 $ 2,609,299 (9.7 ) % Acquisitions 3,157 - 26,553 - Total Residential sales 804,144 890,356 (9.7 ) % 2,383,396 2,609,299 (8.7 ) % Commercial/Industrial: Same branch (a) $ 483,669 $ 482,912 0.2 % $ 1,399,706 $ 1,408,298 (0.6 ) % Acquisitions 105,345 - 140,737 - Total Commercial/Industrial sales 589,014 482,912 22.0 % 1,540,443 1,408,298 9.4 % Total net sales $ 1,393,158 $ 1,373,268 1.4 % $ 3,923,839 $ 4,017,597 (2.3 ) % (a) Represents current year impact of acquisitions in their first twelve months





TopBuild Corp. Non-GAAP Reconciliations (Unaudited) (in thousands, except share and per common share amounts) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Gross Profit Reconciliation Net sales $ 1,393,158 $ 1,373,268 $ 3,923,839 $ 4,017,597 Gross profit, as reported $ 418,920 $ 421,813 $ 1,164,435 $ 1,232,885 Rationalization charges 103 - 12,506 - Gross profit, as adjusted $ 419,023 $ 421,813 $ 1,176,941 $ 1,232,885 Gross margin, as reported 30.1 % 30.7 % 29.7 % 30.7 % Gross margin, as adjusted 30.1 % 30.7 % 30.0 % 30.7 % Selling, General and Administrative Expense Reconciliation Selling, general, and administrative expense, as reported $ 203,910 $ 177,820 $ 552,149 $ 563,992 Rationalization charges 115 485 2,050 (7 ) Refinancing costs - - 226 - Acquisition related costs 13,726 1,447 16,682 6,502 Acquisition termination fee - - - 23,000 Selling, general, and administrative expense, as adjusted $ 190,069 $ 175,888 $ 533,191 $ 534,497 Operating Profit Reconciliation Operating profit, as reported $ 215,010 $ 243,993 $ 612,286 $ 668,893 Rationalization charges 218 485 14,556 (7 ) Refinancing costs - - 226 - Acquisition related costs 13,726 1,447 16,682 6,502 Acquisition termination fee - - - 23,000 Operating profit, as adjusted $ 228,954 $ 245,925 $ 643,750 $ 698,388 Operating margin, as reported 15.4 % 17.8 % 15.6 % 16.6 % Operating margin, as adjusted 16.4 % 17.9 % 16.4 % 17.4 % Income Per Common Share Reconciliation Income before income taxes, as reported $ 190,506 $ 227,899 $ 560,070 $ 638,069 Rationalization charges 218 485 14,556 (7 ) Refinancing costs - - 226 - Acquisition related costs 13,726 1,447 16,682 6,502 Acquisition termination fee - - - 23,000 Income before income taxes, as adjusted 204,450 229,831 591,534 667,564 Tax rate at 26.0% (53,157 ) (59,756 ) (153,799 ) (173,567 ) Income, as adjusted $ 151,293 $ 170,075 $ 437,735 $ 493,997 Income per common share, as adjusted $ 5.36 $ 5.68 $ 15.28 $ 15.89 Weighted average diluted common shares outstanding 28,204,354 29,925,400 28,653,031 31,083,857





TopBuild Corp. Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to Net Income (Unaudited) (in thousands) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Net income, as reported $ 142,226 $ 168,960 $ 417,213 $ 472,064 Adjustments to arrive at EBITDA, as adjusted: Interest expense and other, net 24,504 16,094 52,216 30,824 Income tax expense 48,280 58,939 142,857 166,005 Depreciation and amortization 42,341 35,486 113,798 104,777 Share-based compensation 4,314 3,646 14,121 13,405 Rationalization charges 218 485 14,556 (7 ) Refinancing costs - - 226 - Acquisition related costs 13,726 1,447 16,682 6,502 Acquisition termination fee - - - 23,000 EBITDA, as adjusted $ 275,609 $ 285,057 $ 771,669 $ 816,570





TopBuild Corp. Acquisition Adjusted Net Sales (Unaudited) (in thousands) 2024 2025 Trailing Twelve

Months Ended Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 September 30, 2025 Net sales $ 1,312,206 $ 1,233,278 $ 1,297,403 $ 1,393,158 $ 5,236,045 Acquisitions proforma adjustment † 115,966 114,778 115,841 15,123 361,708 Net sales, acquisition adjusted $ 1,428,172 $ 1,348,056 $ 1,413,244 $ 1,408,281 $ 5,597,753 † Trailing 12 months sales have been adjusted for the pro forma effect of acquired branches





TopBuild Corp. 2025 Estimated Guidance Ranges (Unaudited) (in millions) Twelve Months Ending December 31, 2025 Low Mid High Estimated net income $ 497.0 $ 519.9 $ 542.0 Adjustments to arrive at estimated adjusted measures: Interest expense and other, net 91.0 89.5 88.0 Income tax expense 175.0 182.6 191.0 Rationalization charges 15.0 15.0 15.0 Acquisition related costs 42.0 41.0 40.0 Estimated EBIT, as adjusted 820.0 848.0 876.0 Share-based compensation 19.0 18.5 18.0 Depreciation and amortization 171.0 168.5 166.0 Estimated EBITDA, as adjusted $ 1,010.0 $ 1,035.0 $ 1,060.0 Twelve Months Ending December 31, 2025 Low Mid High Estimated net income $ 497.0 $ 519.9 $ 542.0 Adjustments to arrive at estimated income, as adjusted: Rationalization charges 15.0 15.0 15.0 Acquisition related costs 42.0 41.0 40.0 Normalized income tax impact of rationalization charges and acquisition related costs (26%) (14.8 ) (14.6 ) (14.3 ) Estimated income, as adjusted $ 539.2 $ 561.3 $ 582.7





